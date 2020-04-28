Err Jordan: He hated the Pistons, but needed to become them to earn the validation he craved

It took Michael Jordan nearly two decades to sign off on production of “The Last Dance” and the plausible explanation suggested by those in best position to understand his reluctance is he feared how he’d be perceived.

It’s no mystery why he’d feel that way.

In it, he makes clear his “hatred” – his word, which, he also makes clear, still thrives – for the Pistons and, in particular, for Isiah Thomas. He uses as justification the fact the Pistons walked off the court at The Palace after Chicago – following three straight years of playoff elimination at their hands – finally won a playoff series against their rivals from the other side of Lake Michigan.

He called Thomas an unflattering word – seven letters, starts with an A.

You wonder why Jordan was worried about how he’d be perceived? It’s because in order to beat the Pistons, he had to become them. Everything he despised about the Pistons – which really boils down to their cutthroat competitiveness, a trait passed on to them by Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics – he needed to adopt to get where he wanted to go and achieve what he needed to achieve to realize his goals.

And as in everything else he took up after extended exposure to the Pistons, Jordan needed to become the alpha male. If Isiah could be an (seven letters, starts with A), then Jordan could become an even bigger (seven letters, starts with A). He would, in fact, become the world’s biggest (seven letters, starts with A).

Jordan would make Machiavelli look like a shrinking violet.

Once Jordan became the undisputed power center of the NBA – after that first title, which conferred on him the greatness he craved, and for which the NBA was eternally grateful to enable its global marketing reach to fully flower – he wielded that power with brutal calculation.

John Salley – one of the few people in the world who can speak to both sides of the bitter rivalry, spending the 1996 season in Chicago and picking up a third ring after winning two in Detroit – got it right.

“We knew how important to the NBA it was to get Michael to go to the next level,” he said in the ESPN documentary. “The blueprint was Larry, Magic, now Michael. And all of a sudden, there was this little team in Detroit who just messed up the whole story. We loved that.”

Painting the Pistons now as villains and thugs, an inevitable byproduct of a project that required Jordan’s approval, does a grave disservice to their legacy. The Pistons didn’t become NBA champions because of thuggery. They became NBA champions because they were the best basketball team for a window of time in the most competitive era the league has even known.

It happened also to be an era in which the NBA permitted a degree of physicality that it subsequently ruled excessive. In large part, it came to that conclusion because it suited Michael Jordan – to whom it was keen to hitch its marketing wizardry – and his quest for championships.

That quest, as Jordan explains, would allow him to be viewed by his peers in the same company as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. He leaves Isiah Thomas out of that company, another tell of how deeply the Pistons burrowed inside his psyche. Once Jordan joined that club, he used the leverage of his platform to have Isiah banished from it. It was a classic playground bully play. “You want to be my buddy, you can’t be his buddy.”

It was the dynamic that kept Isiah Thomas from his rightful place on the Dream Team. If Jordan never said so explicitly – and he very well might have, though he’s never publicly admitted to it – he assuredly made it known that his participation in the ’92 Olympics, the singular event that set worldwide passion for the NBA ablaze, swung on Isiah’s exclusion.

There is no other remotely credible explanation for Isiah’s absence. Zero.

And it wasn’t because Isiah followed Bill Laimbeer’s lead and walked off with less than 10 seconds left without shaking hands. That’s the convenient plausible defense Jordan and the Bulls offer. Was it petty for the Pistons to walk off? (Not all of them did, by the way. Joe Dumars did not, shaking Jordan’s and others’ hands.) Of course. It was also par for the course in a much different NBA.

Hate – and, yeah, that’s what it was, tinged with equal doses of envy and respect in a potent brew – ran deep in the rivalries of that era, a concept foreign to today’s NBA. Free agency and the salary cap have obliterated the model of that day where the cores of those teams stayed intact for a solid decade. Bird was Boston. Magic was L.A. Jordan was Chicago. And Isiah was Detroit. Forever and ever.

And the Celtics, as Isiah pointed out, walked off three years earlier after the Pistons – the year following a playoff exit every bit as agonizing as anything Jordan ever experienced at the Pistons’ collective hand, the Game 7 loss at Boston Garden – finally toppled the Bird regime.

They walked off while Adrian Dantley was readying to shoot a free throw, Bird leading the charge. There’s never been a hockey tradition in the NBA – line up and shake hands after a playoff series – and Jordan using the walk-off to justify his lingering bitterness is mere cover. At least admit that much. Had there been no walk-off, Jordan would hate the Pistons just as intensely today, but he’d be shrewd enough to not so freely express it. Jordan knows how far he can push it. Remember: Republicans buy shoes, too.

Isiah and the Pistons got it. They didn’t whine about Boston’s poor sportsmanship. Not that it would have mattered. Bird and Magic saved the NBA from the fringes of relevance with their arrival off of the most compelling NCAA championship game ever in 1979. Michael Jordan was ready to carry the baton into the ’90s and beyond if only the Pistons would comply. Isiah never had a platform so powerful to push them out of the club if he’d ever thought of doing so.

Salley had it right. The NBA – which conjured up the whole “Bad Boys” thing, titling the annual championship video thusly – was never embracing of the Pistons. It galled Jack McCloskey, their architect, when he showed up at the annual league meetings following the first Pistons title to find life-sized cardboard cutouts of Magic, Bird and Jordan in the hotel lobby instead of the customary honoring of the newly crowned champions. He let his surprise and displeasure be known and got a sneering response.

So, yeah, when Jordan wanted to excommunicate Isiah, he found a willing audience. The fact McCloskey remains outside the Hall of Fame while his Bulls contemporary, Jerry Krause, was voted in a few years ago speaks to the way Jordan’s perspective on the Pistons was allowed to muddy the waters. McCloskey was responsible for every building block of the Bad Boys, from hiring Chuck Daly to finding future Hall of Famers Joe Dumars and Dennis Rodman at basketball outposts to trading for Bill Laimbeer, Vinnie Johnson, Rick Mahorn, James Edwards and Mark Aguirre in addition to starting his team with Isiah Thomas.

Krause inherited Michael Jordan.

“The Last Dance” has conveniently omitted the fact that – the day before the walk-off with the Bulls up 3-0 and smelling blood – Jordan smeared the Pistons by saying they were “undeserving champions” and “bad for basketball.” The walk-off probably doesn’t happen, even in the heat of the moment, without the Pistons waking up to those headlines that 1991 Memorial Day morning.

It was a pure (seven letters, starts with A) move.

Rosters turn over too fast today for the dynamics of a real rivalry to take root. It was different then. When the Pistons got good enough, the Celtics and Lakers had to reveal too much of themselves in order to keep them at arm’s length. Eventually, the Pistons learned everything there was to learn and moved past them. Likewise, the Pistons over three exhausting playoff series had to reveal too much of themselves to Jordan’s Bulls to hold them off any longer.

Michael Jordan hated the Pistons but needed to become them to beat them. No wonder he was so reluctant to let the world in on his secret.