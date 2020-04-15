Employee spotlight: Opportunity to leave the house also a chance to help Detroit Pistons bring needed protective equipment to the City of Detroit, Henry Ford Health System

Terry Adam jumped at two chances to assist the ongoing fight against the pandemic that has cost lives and livelihoods.

But after several weeks adhering to stay-at-home guidelines issued by the state of Michigan, the Detroit Pistons director of merchandising and purchasing was also happy for opportunities to leave his St. Clair Shores home.

Nothing against his wife and daughter.

“Working from home has its pros and cons,” Adam said earlier this week. “I struggle working from home because I like being in the office so I looked at it as an opportunity to get out of the house and do something positive with that time to benefit the Pistons.”

Adam was part of a group of workers to unload 100,000 surgical masks purchased by Pistons owner Tom Gores. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem announced the donation at a Monday news conference where Duggan gave a progress report on the city’s efforts to stop the highly infectious coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19.

The masks will be provided to police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other city workers serving the public in order to help slow the spread of the disease.

“First responders and city workers are on the front line of this crisis and they need our support now more than ever,” Gores said in the release. “I’m proud of the way people are coming together.”

The masks were purchased in New Jersey and a Pistons truck, driven by Adam, made the delivery to a city fire house near Eastern Market on Wednesday.

Adam’s first mission occurred last Thursday.

Adam and Tom Lee, a facility manager, drove to the Cleveland Clinic, which donated 15,000 ICU surgical gowns to Henry Ford Health System, a Pistons corporate partner.

Pistons vice president of event operations Chip Robinson got the ball rolling when he called Adam and told him about the opportunity.

Following guidelines by wearing masks and gloves, Adam and Lee safely performed the act of charity.

They shared driving duties in obtaining the load of 200-300 boxes; Lee drove to Cleveland, Adam drove back.

“With the demand of the PPEs across all avenues of the healthcare industry, I just thought this was the perfect opportunity to volunteer and it was nice to be out of the house for a day,” Adam said

Henry Ford officials have applauded the many displays of support.

In a question-answer session with Pistons guard Langston Galloway distributed on social media, Dr. Sara Hegab, a Henry Ford medical professional, recounted neighbors donating masks found in garages.

“The amount of kindness I’ve seen everywhere has been really amazing,” she said. “That’s been really inspiring. People are realizing we have to come together and we’re all in this together.”

Adam said such actions have come to be expected by the Pistons. He can easily recount other charitable efforts during his 32 years with the organization.

During the crisis, the Pistons and business partners donated $375,000 to Forgotten Harvest, a non-profit addressing food insecurity.

The Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center has been made available for healthcare workers if the COVID-19 fight requires additional housing.

The Pistons have also partnered with Detroit on a public service announcement encouraging people to stay home.

“It’s one thing that the Pistons organization has always done is community initiatives (that) are extremely aggressive,” Adam said. “This is not the first time that me or my team volunteered for any community program.

“We value it and statements from owner Tom Gores on down that the Pistons are a community asset; I’m a believer of that.”