Ellington’s grit, as much as his 3-point shot, propels Pistons playoff push

PHOENIX – The Pistons took a calculated risk at the trade deadline in moving off of pending free agents Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson to better position themselves for the future. They covered themselves offensively by winning the recruiting battle to sign Wayne Ellington in the buyout market.

The bonus – largely overlooked – is that Ellington has saved them defensively, too. Sticking Ellington in the starting lineup kept the second unit intact and effectively replaced Bullock’s elite 3-point shooting, but it only works because Ellington has been able to play up and hold his own on defense against bigger players consistently.

Dwane Casey knew he was getting a great shooter. The rest he needed to see.

“Defensively is what’s impressed me,” Casey said. “His fight, his grit defensively. I didn’t know it was there as much as it has been.”

Nobody’s suggesting Ellington is a defensive stopper, but his fearlessness against bigger players has given Casey the lineup flexibility he needs. In weekend wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto, Ellington guarded Kyle Kuzma and Kawhi Leonard. On paper, those aren’t matchups that you’d invite. But Ellington’s savvy and willingness to engage have proven a combination that gives him a chance to hold his own – while simultaneously presenting the opposition with an equally challenging matchup at the other end.

“I look at it as those bigger guys have got to guard me,” Ellington said after the Pistons practiced Wednesday at Talking Stick Arena. “They don’t really enjoy that so much.”

Ellington has started 14 games since joining the Pistons just before the All-Star break. He’s hitting 39.5 percent of his 3-point shots on 7.1 attempts a game, averaging 10.6 points in 26 minutes a game.

Casey anticipated Ellington would adjust as well as anyone could given his reputation, his acknowledged headiness and the fact that he’s been exposed to a number of coaches and virtually every conceivable offensive system over a nine-year career that’s seen him suit up for eight franchises.

“Seamlessly. He’s come in and really fit in. He’s a smart player. He’s seen all the defenses,” Casey said. “Offensively, he knows what his job is and he knows how to get to where he needs to get to get his shot. Totally impressed with he and Thon (Maker) both for what they bring to the table.”

Ellington says he’s only recently begun to feel like things are second nature, no matter how at home he might have looked soon after arriving.

“It never gets easier,” he said of changing teams at mid-season. “There’s a lot of challenges, especially on the floor but then people don’t realize the challenges off the floor, as well – moving and having to get used to teammates and a whole new area. On the floor, you’re got to figure out your place, figure out the terminology, gain a rhythm and communication and all those things. It takes time.”

Ellington is coming off of his best scoring game of the season, hitting 7 of 13 3-pointers and scoring 25 points in Monday’s loss at Cleveland. He won’t get that many open threes every time out or shoot them that well, but that outing was in some way a reflection of the greater comfort level he’s begun to feel.

“It took me some time,” he said. “Fifteen games in, just now starting to feel all right. I got the hang of things. You might have a game where I felt good and then you’ll have another one where I was a little in between. As the games go, you start to feel more and more comfortable.”

Being assigned to guard players like Leonard and Kuzma every night requires another adjustment. Ellington says he’s gotten the heaviest dose of guarding up that he’s ever had, but it works because he takes the right mindset to the challenge.

“A lot of guys, they’ll see a smaller guy and they’ll try to post me up. That’s one thing I really take pride in is playing post defense and not letting guys bully me down there. That’s something that every game I look forward to. It’s being prepared to take that challenge.”

“He’s been able to guard some guys a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger, which we weren’t sure of when we lost Stanley,” Casey said. “But he’s stepped in. His grit and toughness and understanding of what guys are doing, what teams are doing, has really helped him a lot.”

And allowed the Pistons to ramp up their playoff drive even after deals that outsiders assumed meant they were waving the white flag on postseason expectations.