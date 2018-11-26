Drummond’s career numbers pushed forward by major step in consistency

AUBURN HILLS – The best rebounder of his generation is putting up the best rebounding numbers of his career. But that’s not the real story of Andre Drummond’s season so far.

This is: consistency.

The 20-20 games – Drummond has nearly a quarter of the NBA’s total of 115 such games since 2013-14 with 27 – still dominate the headlines and Drummond has six of them in the season’s first 17 games, coming up one rebound shy of a seventh.

But what’s been all but erased from his repertoire are the valleys between the peaks. Only once this season has Drummond failed to reach double figures in both points and rebounds and that – an eight-point, nine-rebound game Nov. 3 at Philadelphia – came mostly due to extreme early foul trouble that limited his minutes.

He’s averaging career bests in both points (19.5) and rebounds (16.1) – the offensive rebounds are at 6.3, above his previous career high of 5.4 in 2013-14 – and is on course for his third All-Star appearance in four seasons as a 25-year-old.

But even that doesn’t really get at the biggest leap in his game – the possession-to-possession consistency of focus that proved so elusive over Drummond’s first six NBA seasons.

“Just the hard work I’ve put in,” he cites as the trigger. “The condition I’m in now to be able to sustain that same type of energy for an entire game without getting tired is really a testament to that. And the stuff I’ve added to my game offensively to be able to score around the paint more efficiently and draw more fouls.”

Drummond has been in more foul trouble this season than any in the past, averaging a career-high 3.7 fouls a game. He attributes that to being turned loose, to a degree, by Dwane Casey to be more of a disruptive force defensively.

“Playing tough, being able to play free and play defense the way I know how to play,” he said. “Really aggressive and making things tough on guys.”

Drummond’s free-throw shooting has regressed from last year’s spike from .386 in 2016-17 to a career-best .605 last season – though throw out Sunday’s 1 of 8 line in the win over Phoenix and it had only barely dipped at .588. He’s at .511 now.

Casey removed Drummond after he missed 3 of 4 when Phoenix intentionally fouled twice with just less than five minutes to play, cutting three points off a 12-point deficit and missing an opportunity to gain further ground.

Casey said, “I hate doing that,” wary of further denting Drummond’s confidence, ultimately deciding to sub him out. Drummond, after taking his uniform off in the locker room, decided to put it back on and go back to the Little Caesars Arena court, dragging assistant coaches Sean Sweeney and Tim Grgurich with him to undo the memory.

“I thought about it and put my clothes on and said, ‘I’m at least going to shoot 20. I can’t leave on that note.’ Even though we had a good game and I played well, I didn’t want to leave with that taste in my mouth. It’s been a while since I missed that many in a row. Let’s not keep that in my mouth. Let’s try to get some up, see the ball go in and move on from it.”

Casey’s “green light” for Drummond to shoot 3-pointers received undue attention in the season’s first few weeks, but the hidden story within that narrative was the confidence imbued in Drummond – and teammates up and down the roster – by Casey and others.

“Having a coach – not even just the head coach; it’s the whole staff – believe in you and expect so much and know you can do it just brings so much confidence throughout the game in all aspects. Not just the scoring, but having the confidence to know I can anchor the defense. He’s given me such a big assignment to run the show defensively and get our guys in the right spot. It brings a lot of confidence for me and when I play like that the rest of my team feels the same way.”

He’s scoring and rebounding more than ever, but it’s in the other things – challenging shots more than occasionally, running the floor without fail, setting better screens, all the stuff that the stats don’t tell you – where Andre Drummond has taken the biggest leap forward this season. And that gives the Pistons their best chance of taking a big leap forward, as well.