The dish from Ish: Smith goes in on 5 Pistons newcomers
NBAE/Getty Images
AUBURN HILLS – Ish Smith, a survivor of eight NBA seasons despite going undrafted, turned 30 over the summer. He’s a point guard by trade, generously listed at 6-foot-0 in your program. It wasn’t so long ago he’d signed as many 10-day contracts as autographs.
You don’t get where Smith has been or gotten to without a peerless ability to size things up. And with that, here’s Smith – entering his third season with the Pistons after playing for nine other franchises in his first six seasons – on the five newcomers the Pistons added to an otherwise stable roster over the off-season.
All three are point guards, Smith’s point being that he wouldn’t be surprised if Casey used Smith, Calderon and Reggie Jackson in some combination at various points.
“With Coach, it doesn’t matter. He’ll put four guards out there and one big. He might put Stanley (Johnson) at the five. Who knows? Coach plays with whatever’s working. Jose is such a savvy veteran and plays with so much confidence, so smart.”
“Zaza said, ‘What do most bigs do? We relax. Then when you get it back, you’ve got a shot or drive. You can play off the dribble.’ And it makes so much sense. Instead of a live dribble when they’re going to be able to play with length and contest you. They bring so much leadership, those two. Zaza and Jose are constantly talking to us. Zaza is going to be huge when it comes to leadership. Jose will be with the point guards and the guards.”
“I played with Glenn when he was in Philadelphia. We were in Philadelphia together, so me and him built a great relationship. When we played Indiana, we would talk during the game, after the game.”