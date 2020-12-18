Dazzling first half carries Pistons to runaway win over Wizards as depth shows itself

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 97-86 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

STARS APLENTY – If it were a hockey game, the toughest postgame assignment would be to pick the three stars of the game. The Pistons had no shortage of positive outcomes from the third preseason game, pulling ahead by 23 points at halftime and coasting to a win at Washington. They put up 58 first-half points with Blake Griffin not attempting a shot, not that Griffin looked disengaged or less than robustly healthy. His scoring merely wasn’t required, though he set up teammates for several opportunities. Mason Plumlee finished with eight points, six rebounds and four assists (eight points, three assists, three steals in the first half), Josh Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 10 first-half points apiece and Delon Wright got the Pistons off and running in a 33-point first quarter where they played with great pace on offense and scored 10 points off of Wizards turnovers. When the Pistons came out sluggish to start the second half, scoring just nine points in the first eight-plus minutes, Derrick Rose reignited them with help from a pair of Jerami Grant triples. Dwane Casey whittled his rotation slightly with only one preseason game remaining – the Pistons stay in Washington and play the Wizards again on Saturday – but still used 15 of the 16 players who traveled.

DELON, RIGHT – Dwane Casey says he likes Delon Wright in the starting lineup for a variety of reasons – and that variety of reasons reflects Wright’s versatility. He flashed his all-around game in Washington, helping the Pistons get off to their fast start with 10 first-quarter points. Wright finished with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals and hit 3 of 4 from the 3-point arc. Wright can start or come off the bench, player either backcourt spot, facilitate, get to the rim and guard all three perimeter spots more than adequately at 6-foot-5. A major reason Casey has opted for Wright in the starting lineup over Svi Mykhailiuk, Wayne Ellington or other options is his vast experience as an NBA point guard to take a little of the heat off of 19-year-old rookie Killian Hayes. Casey has prodded Wright to be more mindful of taking open 3-pointers and he got up three in his eight-minute stint to start the game, knocking down three of them including a pair sandwiched around a strong defensive rebound. Svi Mykhailiuk played nine first-half minutes and scored five points. Wayne Ellington, the other contender for minutes at shooting guard, didn’t play.

NICE COMBO – The Pistons got a second straight strong game from their second unit forwards, Sekou Doumbouya and Josh Jackson. Doumbouya, coming off a 23-point, 18-minute outing in the win over New York, followed up with 10 points, two rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes. Jackson, the No. 4 pick in 2017 on his third NBA team, finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 24 minutes, hitting 7 of 11 shots and 3 of 4 from the 3-point arc – and if Jackson’s uptick in his 3-point shooting that began last season with a strong G League showing keeps up, he’ll have a real shot to fulfill the lofty expectations that dates back to his high school days at Detroit Consortium. Making his first appearance of the preseason was Dzanan Musa, the 29th pick of the 2018 draft who came from Brooklyn in the Bruce Brown trade. Musa came on to start the fourth quarter and finished with a rebound and an assist, missing his only shot.