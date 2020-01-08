On the day Pistons learn Griffin’s fate, it’s co-stars Rose & Drummond who step up for comeback win

CLEVELAND – On the day the Pistons learned they’d be without Blake Griffin for the foreseeable future, Dwane Casey threw out the term “youth movement” before their game at Cleveland.

And, indeed, Sekou Doumbouya, Bruce Brown, Svi Mykhailiuk and Christian Wood are all pegged for significant roles for the foreseeable future. Griffin, who underwent a surgical procedure on his sore left knee, will begin an extensive rehabilitation with no timetable for return.

So with the door cracked for their next generation, a reminder of the value of veterans and their experience was served before the night would end, wrapping up tan interminable six-game, 12-day Pistons road trip with a comeback win at Cleveland.

Down 15 points at halftime after one of their worst defensive first halves of the season, the Pistons got 20 second-half points from Derrick Rose and key defensive plays from Andre Drummond to cap off his sixth 20-20 outing of 2019-20.

And one more veteran showed the value of experience: Dwane Casey.

He orchestrated from the sidelines with a deft touch – pulling out a zone to start the second half, leading to a 46-point half after Cleveland scored 67 in the first two quarters; substituting offense for defense and vice versa over the final three minutes when it was never more than a one-possession game; and going with his gut in the fourth quarter to use Thon Maker in the key defensive matchup on Kevin Love.

“Just a hunch,” Casey said of Maker, who played all but 22 seconds of the final quarter after sitting through the first three. “The enthusiasm. Christian didn’t bring it defensively and we were searching. I was searching. Put him in and I thought he did a good job. I thought Sekou ran out of gas a little bit. I thought he would be a better match for Kevin Love.”

Rose finished with 24 points and seven assists, 11 and four in the fourth quarter, while logging a season-high 31 minutes.

His gorgeous setup for a Tony Snell triple with 54 seconds left gave the Pistons their first lead since midway through the first quarter and his floater from just inside the foul line with 26 seconds left restored the lead after two Cleveland free throws.

“First half, was just trying to feel it out, didn’t want to disrupt the game or just wasn’t feeling it,” Rose said. “Second half, played a little bit more aggressive and tried to make them adjust the way they were covering me and got everyone open.”

Maker prevented Love from getting a touch on a final possession that ended with Drummond blocking Darius Garland’s floater and then contesting Collin Sexton’s when the Cavaliers were awarded possession on an overturned call.

“Played great,” Casey said of Drummond, who finished with 23 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two blocks while under the specter of trade rumors. “All the superlatives you have for him. Happy for him. He came in and just really dominated the paint. Made the right plays, didn’t try to force it and that’s the way he has to play.”

The Pistons got 15 points each from Doumbouya – whose night included a highlight-reel dunk over elite shot-blocker Tristan Thompson and a handful of other eye-opening moments, including three steals – and Snell, plus 12 from Mykhailiuk.

“It’s great, especially with how the game was,” said Mykhailiuk, who hit 4 of 10 triples and continues to stand in for Luke Kennard, another key missing piece. “We were down the whole game and found our way to get back in. It was big.”

Casey loved the resolve, following on the heels of the weekend back-to-back where the Pistons won at Golden State and then pushed the star-laden Lakers to the final minute, in the trap game that always is the road-trip finale.

“We closed it out,” he said. “Didn’t play well in the first half, bounced back. But I’m proud of Thon Maker. This young man didn’t play for three quarters, came in the fourth quarter and brought the energy. That’s what we want to build our team on, that type of thing. He’s not whispering, not complaining. Enthusiastic. He was cheering, he was happy for other guys’ success.”

The Pistons know now that they’ll have to figure out to win without Griffin, but they hope to have Kennard and Markieff Morris back soon, giving Casey a few more options for a rotation that’s grown dangerously thin. Until he employed Maker late, he’d used only eight players at Cleveland despite knowing he had a tired team on his hands.

They’re committed to giving Doumbouya and Wood and Mykhailiuk and Brown their minutes and put themselves in the best possible position for 2020-21. But they also know that for all the times those young guys get the ball down to the goal line, it will be on Rose and Drummond to get them into the end zone more often than not.

“You saw what (Rose) did in the game,” Mykhailiuk said. “He’s doing it from game to game. He’s a vet – a really good vet. He knows what he’s doing and he knows how to use the ball in his hands. (Drummond), we know we can feed him the ball. He can score and make the right play. His offense was really huge for us and on defense he was blocking shots, moving his feet. He was big.”