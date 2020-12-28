A crowded frontcourt, but rookie Saddiq Bey ready to pounce if Pistons opportunity arises

The two players who lead the Pistons in minutes played by a wide margin – reflecting their standing on the salary cap sheet, too – are Blake Griffin and Jerami Grant. Behind them are young forwards who put together arguably the team’s two best preseason performances, Sekou Doumbouya and Josh Jackson.

So Saddiq Bey has a few hurdles to clear before staking a claim to the same share of the Pistons present that he holds in their future.

But don’t count him out. When the door to opportunity cracks for him, Dwane Casey fully expects the Villanova rookie to barge through and not look back.

“One thing I’ve always said, Villanova players are so well coached,” Casey said Sunday from Atlanta after wrapping up practice. “He knows how to play. He knows spacing. He knows timing. He’s a detail guy. Just in practice today, attention to detail.”

It speaks to Casey’s estimation of Bey that he found minutes for him in Saturday’s home opener, expanding his rotation to 11 to do so. Bey didn’t score in his six minutes, but managed to get off two shots and take a trip to the foul line, exhibiting the same knack he showed in preseason games of being around the ball and managing to find quality shots in limited opportunity – a vitally important trait.

For now, scoring is a bonus from Bey. Casey wants the rookie focused on using his 6-foot-8 frame, quick feet and defensive aptitude to generate a series of subtle winning plays.

“Bringing energy on both ends of the floor, defending my position – multiple positions – and rebounding,” Bey said of the roles Casey stressed to him before the season opener, something he’s done throughout his career as a head coach. “Trying to help the team, doing the dirty work to help the team.”

Bey went from a 5-foot-8 point guard as a high school freshman to a three-star recruit who blossomed in his two years at Villanova, retaining a point guard’s perspective and mentality even after the growth spurt turned him into an efficient wing scorer.

Troy Weaver acquired Bey by trading for the 19th pick after using the No. 7 pick on Killian Hayes and adding Isaiah Stewart with the pick he acquired from Houston at 16. Hayes and Stewart are both 19, Bey 21. While Casey is committed to letting Hayes play through mistakes as a rookie starting point guard – a notoriously difficult proposition – Bey might be the most ready to thrive in a narrower role off the bench if opportunity arises.

It could come in Monday’s game at Atlanta if Doumbouya, who turned 20 last week, is out after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s game. Casey said he practiced on Sunday, though both he and Jahlil Okafor – who hurt his foot in Saturday’s loss and did not take part in Sunday’s practice – are both “a little gimpy.”

If Okafor is forced to miss any time, Stewart might get a chance for meaningful minutes, too. If it doesn’t come now, it will sooner or later, Casey said.

“This season is to develop Killian, develop Isaiah, develop Saddiq. It may not be in a game; it may be in practice. But as the year goes on, we’ll feed them more time. It’s a proper amount you’ve got to feed them to get them into the game. They’re going to grow and they’re going to get more minutes. It’s about being patient. Everyone wants instant, overnight All-Star and that’s not going to happen with a 19-year-old kid.”

Weaver cited the common theme of competitiveness in the four players he drafted last month – the three first-rounders plus second-rounder Saben Lee, playing on a two-way contract – and one way that manifests itself is a thirst for improvement. Casey has no worries about his young players shying away from the individual or group workouts that fall outside of team practices.

And Bey relishes the chance to soak up that attention and bide his time, determined to seize every opportunity by the throat.

“I just try to stay ready for whatever opportunity I have and try to help the team in any way I can,” he said. “Do the little things to help the team win. Just having a chance to play is a blessing. Any opportunity I do get, try to make the most of it.”