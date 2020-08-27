Could the 7th pick yield next Detroit Pistons star? Draft history says there’ll be one available

There’s a popular exercise once a team knows its draft position that goes like this: The Pistons are picking seventh in the 2020 draft – whenever it takes place – and here are all the players taken seventh in the past (fill in the blank) drafts.

A more relevant endeavor would be to examine not who was taken seventh but who was available after the first six players were taken.

Troy Weaver, hired as Pistons general manager in June largely on the strength of his track record of being able to project what 18- and 19-year-olds can become, gets his pick of the crop once Minnesota, Golden State, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland and Atlanta pick off the top six – make that the first six – players.

There’s less to learn from looking at past seventh picks than there is from looking at the possibilities offered by seventh pick in past drafts. The expectation is that Weaver is better equipped than the average general manager at spotting the diamond in the rough who can outperform his draft slot.

As you peruse the list of players taken at seven or lower in past drafts, understand that the goal for Weaver isn’t necessarily to find at seven the equivalent of Giannis Antetokounmpo – taken 15th in 2013 – but to find the best remaining player, to find a player who’ll be looked at differently by the basketball world at large a year or three years from now. And notice that in most drafts, there’s a future All-Star caliber player available when the seventh pick comes up.

We’ve gone back to 2006 because that was the first draft that American-born high school players were not draft-eligible.