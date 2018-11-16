‘Consistency’ is Casey’s focus as Pistons get a virtual in-season minicamp break

AUBURN HILLS – You can debate whether a four-day break a month into the NBA season is a good or bad thing for the Pistons. Having a four-day break coming off of a 19-point comeback win on the road, though, is indisputably better than having that long to stew on a one-sided loss.

“Especially against the number one team in the East right now,” Blake Griffin said of the 106-104 win at Toronto on Wednesday. “To have that momentum is great, but we’ve also got to go back to the drawing board. We’ve got to work on some stuff and be ready and not let this game not mean anything by going out next time and falling flat.”

And, thus, “consistency” was Dwane Casey’s theme for Friday’s practice as the Pistons got back in the gym for the first of three practice days before they’ll play again.

Consistency, as in the type of defensive intensity Casey saw over the final 15 minutes of the win at Toronto. After being outscored 85-66 over the game’s first 33 minutes, the Pistons sprinted to a 40-19 finish.

“The intensity – our level went up and that’s our challenge right now,” Casey said. “To maintain that or to acquire that for longer periods of games. Inconsistency is our bugaboo right now. We play like we did end of the third, fourth quarter against Toronto, we’re a good team. But finding that consistency, finding that for longer periods of time, is our challenge and we’ve got to do that.”

Consistency, as in the type of brilliant individual defense within a team defensive concept that Casey got from Stanley Johnson in harassing Kawhi Leonard into five fourth-quarter turnovers.

“Phenomenal. I thought it was great,” Casey said. “It was some of the best individual defense I’ve seen all year. But the flip side, against Charlotte (in the previous game, a home loss) was some of our worst defense of the year for our team. Somehow, some way, we’ve got to get that consistency to carry over starting Monday night, then Wednesday night and then our next game.

“That’s our challenge. Playing defense and playing hard and playing together is not optional if we’re serious about winning. If we’re not, then we’ll continue to be inconsistent and continue to get inconsistent wins. And I mean that in a positive way because I have all the faith in the world in our talent level, but our consistency has to be there for us to be successful.”

Consistency, as in not allowing the opponent to dictate the level of investment in a game.

“We’re fighting for consistency with that effort, with that enthusiasm, with that sense of purpose – whatever adjective you want to use – if we’re serious about being a high-ranking playoff,” he said. “If we’re not, then we’re going to get inconsistent wins. It sounds simple and trite, but it’s the truth.”

Casey and his staff saw the four-day break coming and pointed to it as an opportunity, 13 games in to an 82-game season, to treat it as almost a second training camp – one conducted with the benefit of having a sample of games that laid bare the strengths and weaknesses of the team.

“We’ve got to get better,” he said. “We’ve got to get better in our pick-and-roll defense. We’ve got to get better at our guards pursuing the ball. Offensively, hopefully get a rhythm where we’re comfortable with the shots and getting more comfortable shooting the analytical shots that we want. Continue to work and get better with this.”

Coming off of the rousing win, Casey might have had a little more receptive audience.

“You definitely don’t want to sit down for four days and think about losing,” Johnson said after beating Toronto. “But I can’t wait to get back in the gym and get some good practice time. I think that will help us shore up a lot of stuff on defense teams are trying to exploit with us. We’re seven and six right now and just trying to build on each game. Next game we play, try to be eight and six and keep going.”