Cavs take advantage of Griffin-less Pistons, hot shooting to score upset

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 126-119 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena

RED-HOT CAVS – It wasn’t anything like 16 days ago, when the Pistons won by 36 points and the game was essentially decided in the first half. The Pistons couldn’t miss that day, shooting 54 percent and knocking down 20 3-pointers. This time it was Cleveland’s turn. The Cavaliers hit their first eight shots of the fourth quarter and made 6 of 9 from the 3-point arc to inflict a damaging loss on the Pistons in the midst of their playoff push.

Cleveland took the lead with Andre Drummond on the bench for six possessions to start the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers scored on all them, a total of 14 points, and Drummond was rushed back into the game with 8:27 to go. The Cavaliers still didn’t miss a shot until nearly eight minutes into the quarter. The Pistons led until Colin Sexton’s 3-pointer with 1:54 to go, then Cedi Osman and Sexton hit triples on the next two possessions to put the Cavaliers ahead by seven points. Ellington scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 13 3-pointers. Drummond recorded his franchise-record 33rd game of 15 or more points and 15 or more rebounds, recording his 12th 20-20 game of the season in finishing with 21 points and 21 rebounds.

TIME OFF – The decision to rest Blake Griffin this time was a response to what Dwane Casey has seen over the last few weeks. “Just laboring getting up and down the floor,” Casey said. This was the third game Griffin has missed this season, none due to injury. The first two were mapped out well in advance, but not this time. “This is the first season he’s played this many games (over the last five years),” Casey said. “And in this role as far as carrying a team, being the man for our team. And it’s not easy. He’s done a heck of a job doing it and we’re going to need him these next two weeks down the stretch and for whatever comes.” Casey also said the fact the Pistons had built up “a little bit of a cushion” in the race for a playoff spot factored into the call to give Griffin the night off, as did the schedule. With the Pistons having the next two days off before opening their four-game Western road trip at Phoenix on Thursday, it gives Griffin three consecutive days off. Thon Maker (seven points, seven rebounds) moved into Griffin’s spot in the starting lineup with Glenn Robinson III (eight points, two rebounds) also taking minutes.

COOL-HAND LUKE – The last time the Pistons played at Cleveland, Luke Kennard hit 6 of 7 from the 3-point arc amid the best stretch of his career. Over 11 games around the All-Star break, starting on Feb. 8 and ending on March 8, Kennard hit 33 of 65 from the 3-point arc (50.8 percent). But in the five games before Monday entering the game, he’d slumped to 4 of 19 (21.1 percent). He hit 1 of 5 in the first half and his last two hit the side of the backboard from the corner and drew nothing but air from the top of the arc. Kennard played less than six minutes in the second half and made his only shot, a triple. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists. Scouting reports caught up with Kennard’s hot streak and teams began playing him more aggressively, Dwane Casey said. He’s been pleased that Kennard’s adapted by becoming quicker and more decisive with his passes to beat double teams and the Pistons very much want Kennard to remain an aggressive scorer.