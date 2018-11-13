Casey’s return to Toronto more about a Pistons win than ‘going down memory lane’

AUBURN HILLS – Just as Dwane Casey acknowledges the transition to his system is complicated by the emotions and idiosyncrasies of players who happen to be human beings, so he admits there are elements to his Toronto homecoming that make Wednesday’s matchup more than just another game.

In pulling into the arena he toiled in for seven seasons, in walking past the home locker room, in getting introduced first and hurriedly before the grand production of home-team intros start, Casey expects a cauldron of emotions to stir inside of him.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” Casey said. “I spent seven years there building a program that has been successful.”

That’s about all he allowed himself, though, quickly veering to “but that with said, I’m excited about being in Detroit with what we’re building here. Initially, yes, those emotions come out. But once they throw it up, my emotions are with the Detroit Pistons – what we’re trying to do, going there and trying to get a win and building our program to be at a championship level.”

The experience might be less jarring for Casey when he looks at a team that has substantially changed, most glaringly from the trade that brought Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto and shipped out DeMar DeRozan, whose time in Toronto predated Casey’s 2011 arrival.

“I love DeMar DeRozan. I’m going to start out with that,” Casey said. “But you add an all-pro player, all-defensive MVP, a Finals MVP and not only that, you add Danny Green, another starter on a championship team – that’s two pretty good players.”

The Pistons, 6-6 through 12 games, will not only have to go up against the team with the NBA’s best record at 12-2 but they’re catching the Raptors at a lousy time. Toronto got ambushed at home Monday by a New Orleans team playing without Nikola Mirotic and Elfriid Payton.

Casey is coming from a perspective 180 degrees removed.

“What about us?” he said. “What about the Detroit Pistons? How are we going to come out and react (to Sunday’s loss to Charlotte). I’m more concerned about how we’re going to respond to coming out Sunday and not competing to our level.”

By virtue of the NBA’s schedule rotation – in which two of the 14 Eastern Conference destinations draw only one visit each season – this will be the Pistons’ only trip to Toronto this season. And Casey gets to put it behind him in the season’s first month.

“It’s always good to get it out of the way,” he said, “because after that, they’ll be booing us the way they always do. For me, it’s an excellent challenge for our team. We did not play to our A level on Sunday. That’s the consistency, the habits, the level of hard play we have to have to beat good teams in this league. … And that’s my mindset more so than going down memory lane.”

The Pistons announced an update on Luke Kennard’s status as he recovers from an Oct. 25 separated shoulder. He’ll undergo two more weeks of rehabilitation “with a gradual intensification toward basketball activity.” If all goes well, the expectation would be that Kennard could begin practicing in late November.