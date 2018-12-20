Casey’s faith in power of Pistons 3-point shooting remains unshakeable

MINNEAPOLIS – Like an itinerant preacher selling Bibles from a trunk, Dwane Casey maintains unflinching belief in the power of his message.

Maybe history will mark what happened in the fourth quarter of his 29th game as Pistons coach as the flashpoint for that message taking root. Or maybe the 10 3-pointers the Pistons made after the third quarter of their 129-123 overtime win prove a blip.

Whichever way it goes, Casey won’t stop proselytizing. His belief in the power of the three runs into his bones. When he tells players that if they stay the course, keep honing their craft – before and after practice, at night when staffers come back to the gym to retrieve rebounds for them, game-day mornings – and let 3-pointers fly with unshakeable confidence that they’ll fall, he’s not a snake-oil salesman in those moments.

He believes it to his core.

“We’ve got to keep the faith in our shooting, step in with confidence and conviction and good things will happen,” Casey said after watching the Pistons go from shooting 10 of 32 from the arc in Wednesday’s first 36 minutes to making 10 of 18 in the final 17. “We stayed with it. I told them at halftime, ‘You’ve got to let ’em fly.’ You’ve got to shoot with conviction.”

Pistons players very rarely are reprimanded for taking an ill-advised 3-point shot. Oh, Casey has dos and don’ts. You don’t take pull-up threes in transition unless you’ve earned the right by being “white hot.” You don’t automatically jack up a three just because your defender has ducked under a screen. The best threes are the ones that come off of penetration followed by ball reversal to an open shooter, preferably in the weak-side corner, or are set up by double-teaming Blake Griffin or Andre Drummond in the post.

What can more quickly earn Casey’s wrath is passing up an open 3-point shot, the kind outlined in Casey’s sacred “shot spectrum.” There are only 24 seconds to launch a shot, after all, and not always is the ball across half court, as Casey prefers, with 21 seconds still remaining. If it takes another 10 seconds of passing, cutting and screening to produce one of the shot spectrum’s ideal menu items and it gets shunned, it’s not often a better shot presents itself in whatever is left on the clock.

There is a mental conditioning element to all of this. Players are taught one set of norms all their lives – through high school and AAU and college basketball – and now their coach is telling them something else, driven by the analytics he’s come to embrace over the past three or four years.

And that’s why Casey bangs the drum daily, why his coaching staff – heavy on those with player development backgrounds – is always on call for extra shooting, why he preaches patience outwardly and why he’s relentlessly positive with his players about their futures as 3-point marksman. The mind must be conditioned. Dwane Casey is the conditioner.

“It’s not just the Detroit Pistons,” Casey said. “I guarantee you, across the league, it’s getting guys to make sure they take that shot – the shot-spectrum shot you want them to take and not take the bad twos. That’s a change for the entire league, for coaches as well as players.”

The message appears to be taking root. Last year’s per-team average was 29.0 3-point attempts a game; this year it’s jumped to 31.2. At 33.8 3-point attempts a game, the Pistons rank seventh under Casey. Last year that would have ranked third.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of not being gun shy,” Griffin said after overcoming a bout of the flu to score 34 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter when he let five 3-pointers fly and drained four of them. “There’s times guys’ll pump fake and maybe go or maybe not take it, but that’s just basketball. Sometimes you make the wrong call and you just have to live with that. But for the most part I think we’re getting a lot of open shots and whether we make ’em or not, we’re taking ’em. We made ’em tonight in the second half and that’s the difference.”

The Pistons are taking them with far greater frequency than ever. They’re on pace to smash the franchise record for 3-point attempts, set last season when they took 28.9 per game. But they rank just 28th in accuracy – Wednesday’s hot fourth quarter saw them move up one spot – at 33 percent. If they were shooting at the league average of 35.2 percent – meaning they’d made 22 more for the season, less than one a game – they’d be averaging 2.3 more points. If they were shooting at last season’s .373, they’d be averaging 4.5 more points.

There are obvious reasons the Pistons aren’t shooting it as well from the arc this season as last. They saw a glimpse of one in Minnesota, where ex-teammate Anthony Tolliver was used for the final five seconds for his 3-point marksmanship. Tolliver last season shot 43.6 percent – and 48.3 percent after the All-Star break – on 4.6 attempts a game.

And then there’s the fact Reggie Bullock has missed seven games officially but nine really – nearly a third of the schedule – with two ankle sprains. Bullock shot 44.5 percent last season – after becoming a full-time starter in mid-December, nobody in the NBA who took at least three 3-point shots a game shot better than he did – and is starting to inch back to that level. His 7 of 12 in scoring a career-best 33 points at Minnesota has him at 39.8 this season.

Luke Kennard, who has missed 16 games with a separated shoulder, is shooting below league average at 34.2 percent after hitting 41.5 as a rookie. Between the off-season knee injury that idled him into training camp and the shoulder injury, Kennard has been fighting from behind all season but the expectation is he’ll revert to form.

Jose Calderon, in the rotation and staying there for perhaps another month while Ish Smith recovers from a torn adductor muscle, is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter at an anemic 12.3 percent so far and in line for a massive course correction. Then there’s Reggie Jackson adjusting to a new role – playing off the ball far more than ever – and everyone not just learning a new offensive system but reordering their very DNA.

Casey, through sheer force of conviction and repetition, is laser focused on achieving that reordering, conveying his faith in the ability of his 3-point shooters on to them.

“That’s what 3-point shooting is – confidence,” he said. “Understanding you have the green light. That’s where the league is going. If you don’t get on the bus, the bus is going to go off the leave you.”