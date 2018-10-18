Casey’s demeanor – ‘super positive’ – helps Pistons stay calm amid opening-night chaos

DETROIT – A 13-point lead in the second half turned into a one-point deficit. An endless series of unobstructed paths to the basket led to layups for Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert. Two Pistons possessions, nursing a one-point lead, ended in chaos – air balls followed by shot-clock violations – in the final minute.

It was a game filled with enough maddening sequences – violations of every principle of Basketball 101 – to make the head of a basketball lifer explode.

And yet, there was Dwane Casey – a basketball lifer to the core – standing on the sideline, arms folded, looking as stoic as if his likeness were carved into Mount Rushmore.

While the Pistons were thrashing and in danger of going under, Casey might as well have been reading a novel on the shores of the Sea of Tranquility for the emotions his carriage betrayed on the sidelines.

“Coach Casey always seems like he’s pretty calm,” Blake Griffin said after the Pistons held on for a 103-100 win over Brooklyn to launch their second season in Little Caesars Arena in their first game under the NBA’s reigning Coach of the Year. “He has a certain demeanor about him. He’s very positive, especially with us.”

Maybe it’s a little easier to be calm when you’ve got Griffin and Andre Drummond – they combined for 50 points and 28 rebounds in the win – on your side. But consider that for Casey’s first game, he arrived at the arena wondering about the availability of one starter, Stanley Johnson, only to learn that he’d be without a second, Reggie Bullock, in addition to Johnson.

What the long-term effects of Casey’s pat-on-the-back style will be remains an open question, but the short-term bump might have already registered one in the win column for the Pistons.

“Super positive. He’s a positive guy,” Drummond said. “He never once said anything negative when things were getting a little shaky. We need that out of a coach.”

Casey freely admits he’s changed as a coach when it comes to things like his embrace of analytics and cutting back on the length and rigor of practice. But he hasn’t taken a new-age stance in his approach to players. He’s always been that guy, believing that players who’ve already exhibited their good faith by their work habits aren’t intentionally attempting to undermine the team by making a mental or physical error.

“There’s a way you get on guys,” he said before Wednesday’s opener. “I think you have to have your own style. I’m more of a communicator. There’s accountability if that’s the question – guys know they’re accountable for mistakes – but I’m not going to dog cuss guys out or anything like that. That’s not my style.”

And then he went out and proved it. The Pistons didn’t score for their first six possessions – three turnovers, three missed shots – and Brooklyn, itself missing three key players, streaked to an 8-0 lead.

“We were down eight-nothing and he just kept preaching, ‘Go out there, have fun, relax and just be positive. Don’t worry about what’s going on. We’re going to fight our way back,’ ” Langston Galloway said. “He kept preaching that throughout the game. There were points we were trying to fight to get a bucket here and there and I think that was key for us to get that win down the stretch.”

Casey did something else, after the game, that also won’t go unnoticed by his players. In discussing the litany of mistakes that opened the door for Brooklyn to score the opening-night upset, Casey pointed the finger at himself.

“Probably my fault. I’ll take the hit for it,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job of executing down the stretch. Some of that is familiarity with each other, communication, and that’ll come. We’ll get that right.”

It wasn’t a great shooting night for Reggie Jackson, but he made a few big plays down the stretch – and two critical free throws with six seconds to play to push the lead to three points. Casey focused on the positive.

“He wanted the ball at the end to make his free throws,” Casey said.

When the game might have been slipping away, Casey struck the right tone during a timeout.

“We were down four or five and he called a timeout and said, ‘You guys just need to relax and play the game. Defensively, we need to lock in and get those guys to slow down a little bit,’ ” Drummond said. “When somebody talks to you that way, you have no choice but to just continue to play hard.”

The Pistons won on a night they started a rookie, Bruce Brown, who was the 42nd pick and had to play another, Zach Lofton, who went undrafted and is on a two-way contract – on a night they shot 25 percent from the 3-point line and spotted the other guys the game’s first eight points. Through it all, their head coach didn’t strike the image of a guy fleeing a house fire. And, so, there was no evidence of panic in his team.

“I think he really realized that guys need that encouragement,” Griffin said. “So I think that’s great for us. We don’t want to have too many games like that and give him some gray hairs.”