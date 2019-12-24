Casey tries to make the most of ‘practice’ time amid crush of Pistons injuries

DETROIT – The Pistons practiced on Christmas eve, though perhaps we should amend that to say the Pistons “practiced” on Christmas eve.

With a litany of injuries affecting how Dwane Casey conducts business, it’s really more an academic than a physical exercise these days. Players come to work, watch video, limber up, get up some shots. Only the healthier among them do enough to really work up a good soak.

When Casey was asked before Monday’s loss to Philadelphia how the revolving door of injured players has affected the way practices are conducted, he responded, “When do we have practice? We haven’t had a chance to practice. That’s the problem.”

The five-on-five portions of practice are only possible by pulling in some of the support staff, many of whom had recent college basketball experience.

Casey has settled into a routine for home games that eliminates morning shootarounds, instead opting for 4 p.m. walk-throughs at Little Caesars Arena. But because practice time had been so limited of late – a combination of a packed game schedule and the injury situation making a full-blown practice impractical – for Monday’s game with Philadelphia he went back to the morning shootaround.

“That’s why – to have a little more time,” he said. “We had a longer-than-usual shootaround, a little brisker shootaround than normal, just because we do have a lack of practice time and when we do have bodies available, we have to make sure we take advantage of it. We’ve got to find places here or there, everywhere, to try to get work in.”

Casey said nearly everyone went through Tuesday’s practice. Khyri Thomas just got out of the walking boot for his broken foot last week and Reggie Jackson remains limited to light work with his lower-back injury, but the rest of the walking wounded were able to participate to some degree.

If Casey were to make a Christmas list, he wouldn’t ask for anything for himself – not directly, at least. But he would like a few ambulatory limbs. Left knees have been especially troublesome. Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose have both missed games with left knee soreness. Luke Kennard has been in and out with soreness in both knees. Even Jordan Bone returned from the G League Showcase after playing on Sunday night with left knee soreness. And Christian Wood just returned on Monday – ahead of schedule – after suffering a bruised left knee last week.

Griffin has said he feels fine physically, but acknowledges that the results haven’t caught up. Since playing three games in four nights earlier this month, Griffin has missed three games – two because of knee soreness and one with the flu – and shot poorly in the five he’s played: 20 percent overall and 7.7 percent from the 3-point arc.

Shuffling in and out of the lineup while trying to balance the need to get in enough work to find a rhythm with the need to allow his legs to recover has proven problematic.

“It doesn’t help,” Griffin admitted, “but I’ve never been an excuse guy. Just got to be better – that’s the bottom line, really.”

Casey said after Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, in which Griffin played 27 minutes and shot 2 of 14, that there were so many other ways Griffin contributes than scoring and that’s one reason why he kept him in the game as long as he did.

“He still can be a great facilitator, which he is, a great passer, which he is,” Casey said. “He understands he’s not shooting the ball well, but he still is a presence as far as screening, passing. We can still run things through him with (dribble handoffs), pick and rolls. There’s other things that impact winning that he can do.”

For someone accustomed to doing all of that but also putting up 25 points, Griffin admits to a certain level of frustration.

“For me, it’s never really been about lack of effort,” he said. “I always try. I always dive on the floor. I always try to play defense, do little things. I’m used to contributing more offensively. I just haven’t been able to do that.”