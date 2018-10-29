Casey eager to see how Pistons respond to having their knees buckled in Boston rematch

AUBURN HILLS – Everything Boston did to the Pistons the last time they played should be fresh in mind when they meet again. That includes inflicting the first loss of their season on them by soundly whipping the Pistons.

It’s a quirk of the schedule that the Pistons have four instances this season where they’ll play a home and home against an opponent. They’ll do it in November with Houston, in February with New York and in March with Chicago.

Three days after losing 109-89 to the Celtics, the Pistons get a chance to redeem themselves. And Dwane Casey believes the Pistons are in need of a little redemption after being disappointed in his team’s intensity in Saturday’s loss.

“For us, it’s every possession, coming out with a disposition and I’ll take the blame,” he said after Monday’s practice. “Our disposition was not good. I felt for our fans because the other night we had a hot gym. The fans were there and we came out and played probably our worst game all around. Our disposition has to be a lot more with a chip on our shoulder.”

After the overtime win over Philadelphia last Tuesday, led by Blake Griffin’s 50-point outing, Casey thought the Pistons suffered an emotional hangover that didn’t catch up to them against the winless Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday but lingered into Saturday against a team capable of winning the Eastern Conference.

“This is the NBA,” he said. “They’re still coming. The game’s going to come whether we’re fatigued, mentally fatigued. We’re professional coaches, professional athletes. We have to come out with that type of intensity. We’ve got to have five competitors, focused, locked in on the court and we’ve done that. We had one game. This is a game of habits and we want to create good habits.”

As he pored over videotapes of last season’s games to squeeze every drop of insight he could get into the players he was inheriting, Casey observed that in times of adversity the Pistons exhibited bad body language last season. He talked at length with players about that over the off-season – about moving on to the next play and not letting a missed shot or a defensive breakdown carry over to the next possession or the other end of the floor.

And he saw some of that against the Celtics.

“I thought we carried some of our missing shots to both ends of the floor,” he said. “We missed shots, we dropped our head a little bit, which we had done a good job of not doing. We’ve got to continue to break those habits. No matter how many shots you miss, you’ve still got to go the other end defensively. That sets the tone.”

Sometimes, missing shots is preordained by everything that leads to the shot itself, Casey suggested. So the 37 percent shooting and 7 of 37 the Pistons logged from the 3-point arc was one part tough shooting luck and one part poor execution beforehand.

“You’ve got to execute to get to your sweet spot,” Casey said. “If you halfway, short cut offense, no matter what the defense is doing, it’s going to put pressure on your shot. So you’ve got to really execute to get to your spot.”

Casey saw at least one player who rose above the lethargy in the loss: Stanley Johnson.

“Everything he did was hard,” Casey said. “He ran the floor hard. He attacked the rim hard. He defended hard, whoever he was guarding. I just loved his approach, his disposition, how hard he played. Good things happen when you do that.”

And that’s the example he’ll hold up to the Pistons before the rematch in Boston, where Dwane Casey will observe with keen interest how his team responds to its first bout of adversity.