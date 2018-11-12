Casey aims to make best use of rare stretch of down time for Pistons

DETROIT – Dwane Casey thinks it takes at least a quarter of the season – 20-plus games – for an NBA team to find its identity. He’s about to get a second training camp to help accelerate the process.

The Pistons get a two-day break before Casey’s return to Toronto – the only visit this season north of the border for the Pistons – on Wednesday. And then comes their longest stretch of down time for the season other than the All-Star break, a four-day gap before they’ll host Cleveland on Monday.

“We’re going to have some good practice time,” Casey said. “At least in the coaching staff’s mind. I know the players look at that and say, ‘Whoa, here’s a good break.’ No. We’re looking at it as a good stint for practice.”

After the four-day gap later this week between games, the Pistons have only one break of longer than two days between games for the rest of the season except for the All-Star break, which runs Feb. 14-21. There will be a three-day break Jan. 26-28 after the Pistons come off of a three-game road trip to Washington, New Orleans and Dallas.

At 6-6 through 12 games, the Pistons sit in the No. 7 playoff spot. They sport a minus-1.2 point differential, rank 10th in the NBA in defense and 20th in offense.

The good news is that they’ve managed to go .500 despite ranking 29th in the NBA in 3-point shooting at just 31.4 percent. The expectation is that their ranking will rise now that Reggie Bullock – who hit 6 of 9 from the arc in Sunday’s loss to Charlotte while the rest of the team went 6 for 36 – has recaptured his form and as Luke Kennard, out the past 2½ weeks with a shoulder separation, inches nearer a return.

The Pistons have taken 92 3-point attempts in the past two games and have risen to No. 5 in number of 3-point attempts per game at 35.0, which would obliterate the franchise record of 28.9 set a season ago. Casey is pleased with the progress the Pistons have shown in embracing his “shot spectrum” – a blueprint that minimizes mid-range jump shots and emphasizes quality 3-pointers and shots near the rim – even as they continue to struggle with accuracy.

“It’s developing habits – good or bad, win or lose,” he said. “We’re right now in the process of developing good habits and it’s a long, drawn-out process. Just because we talk about style of play, it doesn’t mean it happens. We’re dealing with human beings and habits they’ve had other places and other situations. We’re trying to retrain, reprioritize their habits.”

The break in the schedule gives Casey some time to accumulate the repetitions necessary to ingrain those habits without consequence – in practices rather than games, in other words – at a time the Pistons could use the break.

“It gives us a great time to shore up some things,” Casey said. “We’re not going to run the players into the ground, but really get back to basics on some things that we need to work on.”