Case for the Hall: 7 with Detroit Pistons ties who bear watching

The 2020 Hall of Fame class would’ve been inducted over the weekend but like everything else in 2020, plans changed. A class headlined by Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will have to wait until May 2021 now.

There was no direct Pistons connection to the nine-member class and it remains to the Naismith Hall’s shame that Jack McCloskey, who built the rosters that won the first two NBA titles in franchise history, remains outside its walls.

We’ve built the case for McCloskey’s induction previously – not only his stint as Pistons general manager but as a player in the old Eastern league and briefly in the NBA, his time as a college head coach at Penn and Wake Forest and his run as both a coach and executive in the NBA. Until his death in 2017, McCloskey was a living, breathing basketball encyclopedia whose Hall worthiness is beyond question.

At a time there was no meaningful free agency in the NBA, McCloskey worked with the tools he had – the draft and trade market. He inherited a roster almost bereft of NBA talent and built the Bad Boys from scratch, piece by piece.

He drafted Isiah Thomas with the No. 2 pick and Kelly Tripucka 10 spots later in 1981 to get things rolling, swindled Cleveland and Seattle in trades for Bill Laimbeer and Vinnie Johnson next and drafted future Hall of Famers in consecutive years – with the 18th and 27th picks, no less – Joe Dumars and Dennis Rodman.

John Salley also came in that ’86 draft with Rodman, which McCloskey followed up by dealing Tripucka for Adrian Dantley. Rick Mahorn and James Edwards were trade pickups and Dantley was flipped for Mark Aguirre, the final piece.

All of McCloskey’s maneuverings came amid the heaviest concentration of dynastic teams in NBA history – the Larry Bird Celtics, the Magic Johnson Lakers and the Michael Jordan Bulls.

Whenever the 2021 Naismith class is ushered into Springfield, maybe McCloskey will finally get his due. It would have been more satisfying had he been alive to experience it, but maybe some other Pistons tie will make up for the slight. Here’s a look at seven others with Pistons ties and their Hall of Fame outlook: