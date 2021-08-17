From Cade Cunningham to Jamorko Pickett, Pistons leave Summer League on a wave of momentum

Summer League means different things to different players, so extrapolate based on results at your own risk. But it’s a pretty safe bet that Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey left Las Vegas feeling it was mission accomplished for their 11 days in the desert.

Here’s a look at the significant developments from a Summer League that saw the Pistons go 3-2, get No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham’s toes dipped in NBA waters and provided the 2020 draft class its first taste of a legitimate off-season after their unprecedented welcome to the NBA last year.