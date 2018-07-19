Bye, LeBron; hello, Kawhi: Casey’s Pistons get a new arch nemesis to battle

Toronto’s acquisition of Kawhi Leonard means the Raptors finally have someone to match up with LeBron James … which will now only come in handy if the Raps find themselves in the NBA Finals against the Lakers.

Just a thought: If Toronto management had known after getting swept by Cleveland in the second round that the Leonard trade was on its horizon, would it have still felt the urgency to cash out Dwane Casey after his peers had just named him Coach of the Year?

Just a guess: no.

But here we are. Toronto’s face of the franchise – DeMar DeRozan is Toronto’s all-time leading scorer by more than 3,000 points – is now in San Antonio and the Raptors have pushed all of their poker chips to the middle of the table to bet that next season is so deliriously successful as to entice Leonard to set down roots in Canada, about as far from his California dreamin’ as it gets.

The off-season is mostly concluded – though a blockbuster like last year’s late-summer deal that shipped Kyrie Irving to Boston is always possible – and now that teams are largely done building their own rosters they can peek around and see how they stack up against everybody else’s finished products.

Here’s a look at how the East shapes up and where the Pistons fit after signing Glenn Robinson III, Jose Calderon and Zaza Pachulia in free agency and drafting Khyri Thomas and Bruce Brown.

Sure thing – Boston. The Celtics pushed Cleveland to seven games in the conference finals and, pending resolution of Marcus Smart’s restricted free agency, lose no critical pieces while welcoming Gordon Hayward and Irving back to the fold. Danny Ainge got the 2016 and ’17 drafts right with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Boston, conceivably, is set up for a run of dominance in the East to rival what Golden State has managed in the West – with a large caveat for a coming cap-management predicament.

Next in line – Philadelphia, Toronto. The 76ers couldn’t retain the two key buyout additions they made for the 2018 stretch drive, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. Joel Embiid’s durability will remain in question until he puts a few more seasons of relatively good health on his resume. The messy Bryan Colangelo departure casts a dark shadow on the organization. There’s enough going on to tap the brakes a little on runaway expectations for The Process evolving to an inevitable next phase. Toronto … whew. Who knows? Much will depend on the frame of mind Leonard takes to town. It was going to be a challenging enough job for Nick Nurse in his first NBA head coaching gig – succeeding Casey while understanding that even earning the No. 1 seed isn’t good enough – and now he’s faced with daily temperature monitoring of a superstar who might have one foot out the door already. If Leonard’s a happy camper and the curious quad injury that shelved him for all but a mid-year cameo last season resolves itself and Nurse makes the 18-inch slide to the big chair seamlessly, then perhaps Toronto’s compass points true north. We shall see.