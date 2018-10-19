Bullock, Johnson back and ready to go as Pistons face first road game

AUBURN HILLS – Dwane Casey got to scratch a big one – the most important one – off of his to-do list of firsts in the season opener: first win.

He’s pretty sure he’ll get to scratch off another one off Saturday: first time with a full complement of players. And that can’t hurt in the chase for another big objective: first road win.

Reggie Bullock, who missed the opener due to illness, was back at practice on Friday.

“He probably could’ve gone yesterday, but we wanted to make sure he got his strength back,” Casey said. “He was a spry chicken today.”

Stanley Johnson, who missed all three practices between the preseason finale on Oct. 12 and Wednesday’s opener with a toe injury, practiced for the second straight day. Both players figure to be available when the Pistons play at Chicago in the Bulls home opener and, presumably, both will be back in the starting lineup.

“Unless something happens between here and Chicago,” Casey said, “we should have a full house.”

Rookie Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard stepped into the starting lineup to fill the voids left by Johnson and Bullock. Kennard was a logical choice to replace Bullock’s 3-point shooting, but why did Casey go with Brown over the likes of Glenn Robinson III or Langston Galloway?

“You want to have a balance,” Casey said. “You want to have balanced scoring coming off your bench. We’ve got some pretty good scorers in our first unit. It kind of keeps everybody else in their same role. I love Langston and Glenn’s energy coming off the bench, both defensively and offensively, and you don’t want to mess with that. But I really thought Bruce did a heck of a job defensively. That’s the kind of energy on the ball we need and he gave us that.”

Zach Lofton, signed to a two-way contract last week, also found his way into the rotation in Wednesday’s first half. The clock hasn’t started ticking yet on Lofton’s 45 days allowed with the Pistons because the G League calendar hasn’t yet begun. That changes on Monday when the Grand Rapids Drive open training camp. Casey said he anticipates Lofton will be sent to the Drive then.

“I don’t even want to use ‘go down’ because for me, it’s not a demotion,” Casey said. “If you have any player that goes over there and has that attitude, he probably isn’t going to be in our program very long because we look at the Drive as an extension of us, what we do here.”