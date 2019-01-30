Bucks pounce on Pistons mistakes to complete sweep of season series

DETROIT – Like so many premier teams, it’s often as much about their ability to exploit your weaknesses as it is about them overwhelming you with their strengths.

The Pistons didn’t turn it over all that much Tuesday night against the team with the NBA’s best record, Milwaukee. Only 12 times. That’s three under their average and less than the league-best 12.6 per game of San Antonio.

But the Bucks scored better than two points apiece off of those turnovers, 26 total points, a preposterous rate of return. Every Pistons miscue against a team that, fingertip to fingertip, probably measures in as the NBA’s longest showed up on the scoreboard in a matter of seconds.

“It’s the little things,” Dwane Casey said after the 115-105 loss to the Bucks as the Pistons fell to a season-worst seven games under .500 at 21-28 to open a four-game home stand that will go a long way toward shaping their playoff chances with 33 games remaining. “It’s not, as my son says, ginormous – if that’s a word. It’s the little things. Entry passes, deflections, passing, spacing. All the little things that we sometimes lose focus on that are frustrating.”

The Bucks led wire to wire, though they didn’t put the Pistons away until a spurt that spanned the third and fourth quarters. Within four at 77-73 after a Luke Kennard basket with 2:50 left in the third quarter, Milwaukee closed the quarter on a 12-4 run and opened the fourth on a 13-6 run.

The Bucks did it inside and out, befitting the construction of a team that starts with the thoroughly unique Giannis Antetokounmpo and features a deep stable of 3-point shooters around him, including veteran Brook Lopez – a guy who took a total of 31 triples in his first eight NBA seasons but has taken more than 1,000 in the last three years.

“They’ve built their team really well,” Blake Griffin said. “They have a superstar in Giannis but the guys around him – Brook Lopez is shooting the three at a high clip, Khris Middleton has done an unbelievable job. They have really, really good pieces. They’re coached really well and they play the right way. They get open shots and they knock their shots down.”

They sure did against the Pistons in completing a sweep of the four-game season series. The Bucks shot 54 percent and hit 41 percent from the 3-point arc, getting makes from eight different players from the arc. The Pistons bumped along at right about their season average, hitting just 32.4 percent from three.

They squandered perhaps the best game of Reggie Jackson’s season as he finished with 25 points, five assists and zero turnovers while hitting 10 of 15 shots.

Casey was asked what gave him optimism that the Pistons, who’ve gone 8-21 since beating Golden State on Dec. 1 to crest at 13-7, could still make a playoff push.

“We’ve done it. We’ve beaten teams like Houston and Golden State, so we’ve done it,” he said. “It’s just doing it each and every possession, every night. Like tonight, (Jackson) had a great game, great night. But we’ve got to have that production each and every night from everybody – not just from him, from everybody. That’s what we’re searching for.”

Injuries continue to haunt the Pistons. They were again without Ish Smith – that’s 24 of the last 27 games he’s missed with a second bout of a right adductor muscle issue – and also minus Reggie Bullock, who for the third time this season was sidelined with a left ankle sprain.

“It’s still within our grasp, but we need everybody healthy,” Griffin said. “We’re one of those teams that when we’re at full strength, we’ve been much better. That’s a big thing for us.”