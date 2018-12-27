Brown’s energy, D help Pistons storm Wizards in third quarter to get ‘must’ win

DETROIT – You don’t usually hear a coach who’s spent any meaningful time in the NBA talk about “must wins” until the season’s final few weeks when playoff spots are at stake – let alone before the calendar flips to the new year – but Dwane Casey flirted with as much.

“I will commend our guys on this. It was one of those ‘must wins’ for morale, for steadying the ship, and guys came in and got it done,” he said after the Pistons snapped a two-game losing streak with a 106-95 win over Washington. “It wasn’t pretty and there were a lot of teaching moments in that fourth quarter.”

Before we get to that fourth quarter, let’s talk about the third quarter.

Because that’s where the game was essentially won. The Pistons trailed by a point at halftime but scored the first 12 points of the second half in less than 100 seconds and pushed the lead to 20 a little more than five minutes into the third quarter.

Casey has been harping on better starts to halves throughout the season and nobody was more important to building the 20-point lead than rookie Bruce Brown, who replaced Luke Kennard in the starting lineup mostly for his defense and intensity.

“Being young and energetic is amazing and he brought that,” Casey said of Brown, who scored all eight of his points in the first seven minutes of the second half. “He did a good job of chasing whoever he was guarding, whether it was (All-Stars John) Wall or (Bradley) Beal. That young man – once he continues to knock down his shot – he’s going to be a big-time player in our league.”

Brown spent more time guarding Wall, who scored 14 of his 19 first-half points when Brown was on the bench. Wall was held to two second-half points. Beal also finished with 21 but hit just 1 of 7 from the 3-point arc.

“He does a great job every night, especially being a rookie,” said Blake Griffin, who led the Pistons with 23 points, of Brown. “There’s no other rookie that can guard like he can guard. I firmly believe that. You look at all the different guys he’s been thrown at in his first year and he’s done a great job on all of them. He’s huge for us.”

All that good work Brown and the Pistons logged to start the third quarter was almost thrown away in the fourth, though. And “thrown away” is intended in the very literal sense. The Pistons committed a whopping 12 fourth-quarter turnovers and 24 for the game, a season high and their most since 2013. The last time the Pistons won a game with 24 or more turnovers came in April 2004 when they coughed it up 27 times and beat a much less potent Washington team.

“That’s probably our nemesis right now, turnovers,” said Langston Galloway, who scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half to again lead the bench unit. “We take care of the ball and continue to move forward and get better, we’re going to be fine.”

Reggie Jackson committed five fourth-quarter turnovers in nine minutes and Washington, which scored 14 fourth-quarter points off of those turnovers, crept to within three points on three occasions.

“Twelve turnovers in the fourth quarter,” Casey lamented. “Those are 12 teaching moments, probably.”

Beal’s driving dunk with 3:04 to play was the third and final time Washington pulled within three. The Pistons then strung together eight consecutive defensive stops. The next time Washington scored was also the last time the Wizard scored. It came with 21 seconds to play after the Pistons had scored 10 straight points to salt away the win.

“The bigger issue is giving up a 22-point lead,” Griffin said. “It’s going to happen, so, yes, it’s nice to be able to close it out and get stops when you need to. But I think it was the way that it happened.”

The Pistons evened their record at 16-16 after demoralizing losses to Charlotte and Atlanta, the latter at home on Sunday especially painful. Next up is a four-game road trip against teams a cumulative 21 games over .500.

So nobody raised an eyebrow too much when Dwane Casey, who’s been around for more than two decades in the NBA, pretty much admitted it was a game the Pistons had to win. And so they did – even if it was only pretty for about five minutes.