Blake Griffin focuses on the present – not the past or the future – as he goes about the hard work of rehab

DETROIT – The greatest athletes inevitably talk about an ability to block out the noise and stay in the moment. If you’ve ever wondered what that really means, consider Blake Griffin’s perspective as he rehabilitates from January knee surgery that ended his season.

Has he reflected much on the season and how different it’s ending for the Pistons than how it began? Not much.

“I’m sure there are plenty of teams throughout the course of history that can do that, but what good does that do? Nothing, really. You move forward and you concentrate on what you can control.”

Has he thought about what comes next with the Pistons entering a rebuilding phase and how he fits? Not really.

“I didn’t even really concern myself with any of that. Not yet. My focus is on what I can control and that’s my rehab, getting back on the court. And then when the time comes, I’ll have that conversation. But I don’t think that time is right now.”

Dwelling on the past is for reunions after retirement. Dwelling on the future is for daydreamers. All that matters is right now and what you make of it to build the best possible bridge to that future.

Is Griffin confident that he can return next season at the otherworldly plane he inhabited in 2018-19, one of the best individual seasons in Pistons history?

“That’s not even a thought that crosses my mind.”

Because spending time questioning it won’t make it happen. To the extent Griffin can make it happen – by following doctor’s orders and not cutting a fraction of an inch off of any corner in his physical therapy – he’ll pour everything he has into the pursuit.

The status report on that encourages him: “It’s great. Feel great. Making sure we check every box, so I’m taking it day by day – or week by week, really. We kind of have our check-ins and plan out the week ahead and we accomplish that and move on.”

Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 75 games last season, but it ended with him requiring knee surgery for a late-season injury that cost him the first two games of the playoff series with Milwaukee. He was cleared for training camp, but admits now that his knee probably never felt quite right.

“It was trying to build back into it,” he said Friday at the Pistons Performance Center. “Had a moment here or there where I didn’t necessarily feel a hundred percent, but sort of like that thing in the back of your mind of trying to ignore those things and push through it and say, OK, if I get to this point, if I get to that point, I’ll be fine. And just never really got there and it was pretty apparent.”

Griffin missed the season’s first 10 games with residual soreness in his knee and surrounding areas that cropped up in preseason. Returning on Nov. 11, Griffin had some encouraging performances over the next few weeks. In his first 11 games, though he wasn’t the 2018-19 version of himself, there were enough flash moments to fan hope that a full-blown recovery was afoot. Griffin averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over that time and shot 41.5 percent overall and 32.4 percent from the 3-point arc.

Over his next seven games, Griffin averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 27.7 percent overall and 23.3 percent from the 3-point line. His last game came on Dec. 28 at San Antonio and the decision was made the following week to undergo another surgery, a debridement – the removal of loose bodies or tissue.

“I think we made the right decision,” Griffin said. “But, like I said, now my whole focus is on moving forward.”

Long-term injuries to Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard accompanied Griffin’s while virtually everyone else on the roster – save Langston Galloway – has missed stretches of games. The Pistons made the decision in the time between Griffin’s decision to undergo surgery and the trade deadline to hit the reset button with Drummond’s trade to Cleveland the first domino.

“I think whenever a new front office comes in, you have some decisions to make,” Griffin said. “You have a year of really determining your next steps. It can change. I think it’s fluid. But clearly they felt that change was necessary, so I guess you could say that was the first of the pieces just because of the type of player Dre is and also what he meant to the franchise.

“But I haven’t involved myself really in that, so when the time comes I’ll have that conversation to see where we’re at and go from there.”

And when it’s time to have that conversation, the Pistons can rest assured that Blake Griffin will have done everything in his power to allow them to make critical decisions with the best version of himself in mind.