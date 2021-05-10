Big nights for ‘Core Four’ rookies as Pistons play shorthanded in loss to Chicago

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 108-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena

IRON EIGHT – It was the Pistons fifth game of the week and they were without eight players. Before the first quarter was out, they were down another man. That’s a pretty good recipe for an uphill battle and that’s what the Pistons had on their hands. Chicago took a 10-point lead at the end of a quarter and the Pistons never got it back to single digits. Among the eight missing Pistons – Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Cory Joseph, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder, Dennis Smith Jr., Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo – was much of their scoring punch. That was further eaten into when Frank Jackson, averaging 12.4 points in 30 games since joining the rotation after the March All-Star break, left after playing the first eight minutes with a right ankle injury. That left the Pistons with an especially thin bench led by two second-round rookies, Saben Lee and Deividas Sirvydis, among their eight players available. It was a big night for the four 2020 draft picks, the players general manager Troy Weaver calls the “Core Four.” They combined for 73 points, 22 rebounds and 19 assists. Saddiq Bey hit 5 of 10 from the 3-point arc, putting him five ahead of Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards for the rookie lead in 3-pointers made with 164.

ROOKIE TO ROOKIE – Late in the first quarter, 19-year-old rookies Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart hooked up on a pair of possessions that the Pistons envision the pair executing a few thousand times over the course of their careers. Each play resulted in Hayes finding Stewart open at the 3-point line and Stewart knocking down the open shots. Stewart is becoming a much more frequent threat from the arc – after taking five triples in his first 32 games, Stewart took 47 in the next 34 leading to Sunday’s game. On Sunday night, he matched his career high of five attempts in the first half alone, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Hayes found him again in the third quarter for a corner three. Hayes, meanwhile, went for career highs in points (21), rebounds (seven) and minutes (39) while adding eight assists. The eight assists gave Hayes 12 straight games with at least five, matching the streak of Joe Dumars in his rookie season 1985-86. Isiah Thomas – who else? – holds the Pistons rookie record with 17 consecutive games of five or more assists in the 1981-82 season. Dumars also had a stretch of 11 straight games with five or more assists and Thomas had another streak of 10 straight. Hayes played a good chunk of his minutes playing with fellow rookie Saben Lee due to the backcourt numbers crunch. Lee finished with 13 points and seven assists. Saddiq Bey finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

COOK’S NIGHT – Tyler Cook went from the G League to a 10-day contract with Brooklyn to consecutive 10-day deals with the Pistons before landing a standard NBA contract for the rest of this season and beyond, fighting his way onto the roster with relentlessly physical play. The numbers crunch gave Cook an opportunity for extended minutes against Chicago and he took advantage of it, making his presence felt quite literally in putting up 12 points and six rebounds. Dwane Casey became a fast believer in Cook for how hard and physically he plays, the screens he sets and the way he communicates. Cook has strong hands and get off his feet quickly. He’s a powerful dunker who can jump explosively in tight quarters around the rim. Cook was aggressive in attacking, especially when paired with Bulls 7-footer Lauri Markkanen.