A big deal: McCloskey’s ’86 draft answered Isiah’s plea that ‘something’s gotta change’

(EDITOR’S NOTE: While the NBA season is in limbo amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pistons.com will periodically look back at some of the most significant personnel moves – trades, free-agent signings, draft picks – in Pistons history.)

At 24, Isiah Thomas was already a five-time All-Star by the time the Pistons 1985-86 season ended with a first-round playoff ouster by Atlanta. Which is another way of saying he was restless. He’d long since proven he burned as bright as the league’s top stars. Now he wanted something more meaningful than individual accolades.

More than anything, he wanted the same sort of team success Magic Johnson had in Los Angeles and Larry Bird enjoyed in Boston.

“I don’t know what,” he said, still in uniform in a somber Pistons locker room in the old Omni after losing in double overtime of Game 4 to fall 3-1 to the Hawks, “but something’s gotta change.”

By the time the Pistons reconvened for training camp in the fall, something had changed, all right. There was the shocking trade in late summer, sending Kelly Tripucka – taken in the same first round of the 1981 draft as Thomas by Jack McCloskey – and Kent Benson to Utah for Adrian Dantley to give the Pistons an inside scoring threat they lacked.

But Thomas cared less about the diversity of their scoring than he did the Pistons inability to prevent it at the other end. And, in that regard, the more significant development came in the 1986 draft when McCloskey made a calculated gamble – based on hard-won intelligence gathering – to draft John Salley 11th because he felt reasonably assured that the player he really coveted would be available with his second-round pick, 27th overall.

That player? Dennis Rodman.

“I wanted to be greedy,” McCloskey said in 2011. “I wanted Salley, too.”

McCloskey felt Rodman would last to 27th because after a dazzling performance at the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitation Tournament, Rodman played poorly at the last two major scouting events the NBA held in that era – the first in Chicago, a second in Hawaii.

McCloskey had a young Mike Abdenour accompany him to the Chicago event and Abdenour, through his relationship with Rodman’s agent, Bill Pollak, came to find out that Rodman was terribly susceptible to allergies in addition to being asthmatic. The allergies flared in Chicago and Rodman played lethargically.

In Hawaii, as fate would have it, Salley and Rodman were roommates.

“I get there and he has the sliding door open, the air conditioning on and he has asthma and he’s under the covers, watching cartoons, shivering,” Salley told me nine years ago. “And I’m going, ‘What are you doing?’ ”

“I’m sick,” Rodman replied.

“What kind of sick? I ain’t got time to be sick.”

Salley attempted to ratchet back the air conditioning, but Rodman refused. To get Salley to agree, since the two were teammates for the four-team competition in Hawaii in which 40 college seniors participated, he told him he’d grab every rebound and let Salley do the scoring so he could impress scouts.

“And I literally went on to get the MVP,” Salley said.

So McCloskey went into the draft on June 17 hoping he’d be able to inject the Pistons with a healthy dose of length and athleticism to juice up his defense, targeting Salley at 11 and Rodman at 27.

“But if (Rodman’s) health issue comes up and it doesn’t work, we’re passing up a good pick in the draft,” he said. “I wanted Salley, also. I said, ‘OK, we’re going to take a calculated risk.’ And that’s what it was. But we really talked to everybody in the league. And he was not mentioned. So I said we’re going to take the chance. And it worked out.”

Did it ever. The Pistons won 52 games, earned the No. 3 seed in the East and beat Atlanta – the same team that averaged 122 points a game in their playoff series the previous season – 4-1 in the second round, holding the Hawks under 100 points in each of the last three games.

They pushed Boston to seven grinding games in the conference finals, losing heartbreaking games 5 and 7 at Boston Garden, with Bird dubbing Salley and Rodman the “X factor,” a nickname the rookies embraced by crossing their arms in Xs to acknowledge each other when they entered games.

The Pistons played in the next three NBA Finals, winning the first two championships in franchise history, with Rodman becoming one of the league’s most versatile defenders and a brilliant rebounder on his way to a Hall of Fame career. When the Pistons retired Rodman’s jersey in 2011, McCloskey – whose basketball roots predated the launching of the NBA – called him the greatest defender and rebounder he’d ever seen.

“And I mean that,” he would later tell me. “I have seen every player – and I’m playing in the old Eastern League, before the NBA exists. Then the NBA comes in. I’ve seen every guy that has played. I stick to that.”

In one brilliant night of business at the 1986 draft, Jack McCloskey helped transform the Pistons into an athletic, versatile team that could win games with their defense as easily as with their offense – and helped them become champions. Something changed, all right.