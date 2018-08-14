Beyond the marquee games, a look at critical stretches of 2018-19 Pistons season

The highlights of the Pistons 2018-19 schedule are easy to spot. There’s the return games – Dwane Casey to Toronto, Blake Griffin to Los Angeles. There’s the Oct. 17 opener, the annual visit from the dynastic Golden State Warriors Dec. 1 and the debut of LeBron James in Lakers gold and purple in March.

But let’s dig a little deeper into the schedule and see if we can determine what games and what stretches will be critical in determining their fate.

Oct. 31 at Brooklyn – This is the type of game a team intent on not only making the playoffs but hosting a first-round series must win. The Nets won’t be the patsy they’ve been the past few seasons, but the Pistons – who’ve had trouble winning at Barclays Center even when they’ve been the better team – will have a unique set of challenges on Halloween night. It will be a back to back for them with the Nets coming off of a night off. And it’s a big-time trap game, wedged between Boston the previous night and Philadelphia looming to wrap up a three-game road trip.

Southeast Division tour – Over a week in early November, the Pistons will play four consecutive games against Southeast Division members – Miami at home, a two-game road trip to Orlando and Atlanta, returning home to face Charlotte. Good chance they're favored to win all four games. No back to backs in there and only Miami was a playoff team last season. The Heat should be a good measuring stick for the Pistons. Under Erik Spoelstra, Miami seems to squeeze what it can from its roster. The Heat see themselves as a playoff team again, but a Pistons team with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson needs to beat teams of that caliber more often than not at home. It's a good week to sweep.

December challenge – The Pistons open December with six straight games against 2018 playoff teams, including a daunting stretch of Golden State and Oklahoma City over the month's first three days. Then comes a trip at Milwaukee, home games with Philadelphia and New Orleans and a stop in Philadelphia. (In fact, the Pistons play the 76ers four times in the season's first 25 games.) A similar point in last season's calendar drained the early momentum the Pistons generated. They were 14-6 when they went to Washington on Dec. 1 to start a stretch of six consecutive games against playoff teams. They lost all six and it stretched to seven when Denver also beat them.

Utah, Jan. 5 – Maybe as damaging a loss as the Pistons had last season came Jan. 24 against Utah at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons came into the game on a five-game losing streak, sputtering in the aftermath of losing Reggie Jackson in late December. They led the Jazz by nine points with a few minutes to go in a game in which neither team broke 100 despite going to overtime. Utah came into the game with a 19-28 record, using this win to launch a 28-6 finish in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent seasons. The Jazz this season are hopeful of doing in the West what the Pistons hope to accomplish in the East – make the playoffs comfortably and hit the postseason on a wave of momentum. Interesting matchup.

Post All-Star trip – The Pistons come out of the All-Star break with a back to back at Atlanta and Miami, which is maybe the best time to get a back to back – especially when it starts at Atlanta, probably the team in the Eastern Conference least motivated to win games this season. If there's any post-break lethargy, playing the Hawks gives the Pistons a margin of error. A sweep of the trip would get the unofficial second half off on the right note.

Cleveland, March 18 – Nothing about a trip to the LeBron-less Cavs is especially critical in itself, but it's the first of the season-long five-game road trip that gets significantly more difficult. After starting the four-game Western Conference swing at Phoenix, the Pistons face a back to back at Portland and Golden State and then wrap it up with a getaway game at Denver. Getting those first two wins will be important to avoid giving up a lot of ground just a few weeks before the end of the regular season.

Perhaps the quirkiest aspect of the Pistons schedule this season is four sets of home-and-home meetups. The Pistons visit Houston on Thanksgiving eve, then host the Rockets the day after the holiday. In early February, they host the Knicks and then visit them for their next game three days later. An early March weekend sees the Pistons host the Bulls on Friday night, then visit them for a Sunday matinee. Finally, the Pistons visit Indiana on a Monday to start April and host the Pacers two nights later.

The worst break the Pistons absorb in the 2018-19 schedule is the imbalance in “fresh” and “tired” games. The Pistons get 10 of the former – playing after a day off against a team on the second of a back to back – but 13 of the latter, when they’ll be at a disadvantage. Last season, the Pistons were plus-two in that department.