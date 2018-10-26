Best start in a decade, but Casey sees better days coming: ‘Good things are ahead for us’

DETROIT – The NBA’s version of first-world problems: disappointment when you stay undefeated but didn’t put the opposition away a little sooner.

The Pistons stayed perfect Thursday, running their record to 4-0 with a110-103 win over the winless (0-5) Cleveland Cavaliers. In case you hadn’t heard, LeBron James doesn’t play there these days.

The Cavs were without their best remaining player, Kevin Love, who sat with a foot injury. And Cleveland was playing the second of a back to back. So it was mildly disappointing when Dwane Casey couldn’t yank Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin with most of the fourth quarter still to play, but … put the emphasis on the “mildly.”

“You always try to be better down the stretch,” Griffin said. “We haven’t really been as good as we should be at this point at just executing. It’s a matter of one, two, three stops. That’s it. We just haven’t done it yet. But we also have gotten wins. So we’ll take ’em.”

As Rip Hamilton might have said to that, “yessir!”

Things get a little saltier now with a home-and-home against Boston up next and a visit to Philadelphia coming after a Boston-Brooklyn road back to back in the middle of next week. So banking every win now matters.

The 4-0 start is the first for the Pistons since the 2008-09 season.

“I didn’t even realize,” said Reggie Jackson, who scored all of his 16 points in the second half after three fouls limited him to six first-half minutes. “Happy about it. Just continue to try to get better each and every day and try to rack up as many wins as possible.”

The Pistons got better at defense in this game, especially in the third quarter. It actually began late in the second quarter when a 12-2 close gave the Pistons an eight-point halftime lead. They limited the Cavaliers, still possessed of dangerous 3-point shooters, to 18 points on 32 percent shooting in the third quarter. Over a 13-minute stretch from late in the first half to late in the third quarter, the Pistons outscored Cleveland 38-20.

But they got worse in a few other areas, primarily taking care of the ball but also foul shooting. After committing only eight turnovers in the overtime win over Philadelphia on Tuesday, the Pistons committed 14 in Thursday’s second half and 20 for the game. And they shot just 58.6 percent at the foul line.

“You’ve got to close the game out down the stretch and make free throws and execute,” Casey said. “You look at the record and you kind of play to the record sometimes. I thought we did a good job in the third quarter of taking the lead and then took the foot off of the pedal a little bit. But we’ll take it. It’s a win.”

The Pistons got big production from Griffin and Andre Drummond, each scoring 26 points with Drummond grabbing 22 rebounds and Griffin 10. Their best perimeter shooters, though, have yet to get on a roll. Reggie Bullock missed his first eight shots before finishing 2 of 10 and he’s now just 20 percent from the 3-point arc. Langston Galloway is shooting the same: 3 of 15 from the 3-point arc.

Luke Kennard had his best moments of the season in the first half, hitting all four of his shots in a 13-minute stint before running into a Channing Frye pick and injuring his right shoulder. His arm hung at his side as play continued for a Pistons offensive possession before Kennard exited. He was in a sling after the game and Casey said the Pistons will know more after a Friday examination.

“I thought he came in and gave us what we needed, gave us a little scoring punch right there in a tough stretch,” Casey said. “He gave us a spark and it’s very unfortunate.”

Then again, it could be worse. The injury is labeled a sprain until tests reveal more. If it’s a separated shoulder, mild ones generally heal in two or three weeks. The Pistons have wing depth. Casey loves Bruce Brown’s defense and he took Kennard’s spot after the injury, then Glenn Robinson III took those minutes in the second half.

The Pistons know they’ll need to play better to keep adding notches to their belt, but Casey remains forcefully confident that the improvement is around the corner.

“I think we have a winning product here,” he said. “We have a style of play that’s going to be exciting once we get it all tied together. The other night I thought was a playoff atmosphere. I thought the fans were great, the guys were great, the intensity was there on both sides. Those are the types of games fans buy into to come and see and (spend) their hard-earned money. That’s what we want to try to provide. … I see it coming. Good things are ahead for us.”