Bench bounces back to bag a big Pistons win over Heat in playoff chase

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 119-96 win over the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena

GALLOWAY TO GO – The NBA’s unofficial second half could not have gotten off to a better start for the Pistons. One night after outscoring Atlanta 10-2 in the final two minutes for a comeback win, they overwhelmed Miami with a fourth-quarter surge – led by their beleaguered bench – to not only stay ahead of the Heat in the race for the final playoff spot in the East but leapfrog Charlotte for the No. 7 spot. Langston Galloway – who didn’t play in the first half – scored 15 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as the Pistons outscored Miami 21-8 to turn an eight-point edge into a 21-point cushion. The Pistons hold a 2-1 lead in the season series over Miami. They play at Miami again next month, but the best the Heat could do is even the season series at 2-2 and the Pistons hold a significantly better conference record – the second tiebreaker – at 19-19 to Miami’s 14-21. Miami got Goran Dragic back after a two-month absence with a knee injury, but was without Justise Winslow and James Johnson and then lost Rodney McGruder in the first half with a bruised knee. The Pistons trailed by nine after a sluggish first quarter, but outscored Miami 34-17 in the second quarter to take an eight-point halftime lead and stretched it to 15 early in the third quarter. But eight Pistons turnovers in the quarter enabled Miami to stay close, entering the fourth quarter with the same eight-point deficit as at halftime. That’s when Casey’s second unit turned the game on its ear. The Pistons have now won 7 of 9 games.

BENCH BOUNCES BACK – Langston Galloway wasn’t the only member of their second unit to put up big numbers – and they needed it. With Andre Drummond playing 39 minutes and Reggie Jackson 35 in Friday’s win at Atlanta – Drummond’s time stretched largely due to Blake Griffin’s third-quarter ejection – the Pistons needed much better production out of their bench. In addition to Galloway’s 17 points, the Pistons got a season-high 22 points and eight assists from Ish Smith and 17 from Luke Kennard. The bench’s performance allowed Dwane Casey to keep his starters’ minutes manageable in the first half one night after the bench players who logged the most minutes – Thon Maker, Zaza Pachulia, Galloway, Kennard and Smith – all finished with double-digit plus/minus numbers in the red. This time they turned the tables on Miami, led by Kennard’s plus-27. Khyri Thomas replaced Galloway in the first-half rotation as Casey looked for something to change the mix – and the results. Thomas had a few rookie moments early, getting a taste of Dwyane Wade’s cleverness in giving up a too-easy layup and then getting confused and causing a logjam in the corner on offense as Blake Griffin operated on the opposite side of the court. Thomas drifted into the weak-side corner space already occupied by Reggie Jackson, who put two hands to the rookie’s shoulders to steer him out to the wing. Galloway returned in the second half and hit 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc. The bench outscored Miami’s 66-35.

ELLINGTON’S RETURN – The win at Miami marked the return of Wayne Ellington, who played 164 games for the Heat since the start of the 2016-17 season until being traded to Phoenix and waived earlier this month, eventually signing with the Pistons over options including Golden State and several other contenders. Ellington had fallen out of Miami’s rotation with the return of Dion Waiters and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before the game that “it’s a little awkward” the way it worked out – Ellington starting for the team the Heat are most closely battling for the final playoff spot in the East. Ellington had six points and four rebounds in his second start and fourth game for the Pistons, hitting 2 of 5 from the 3-point arc and pitching in with four rebounds. Spoelstra said it was a sign of the regard the Heat had for Ellington that they included him in the trade with Phoenix – one that shed the contract of Tyler Johnson and was motivated by the desire to save luxury-tax money – knowing he’d be bought out and land with a contender, potentially one that would make it more difficult for Miami to earn a playoff berth.