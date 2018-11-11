Bad shooting returns, catches up to Pistons as they fade in 4th, lose to Charlotte

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 113-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena

THAT STINGS – Dwane Casey made a point – given the rare NBA afternoon tipoff – to tell his team “the game starts at 3:30, not 4:15,” but it wasn’t the start of the game that doomed the Pistons. It was the start of the third quarter. And then the start of the fourth quarter. Neither team led by more than four points in the first half when the Pistons shot just 34 percent but stayed close in part due to a 13-3 edge in offensive rebounds and a 13-0 advantage in second-chance points. But Charlotte used a 7-0 run in the first 1:18 of the third quarter to take a nine-point lead, eventually boosting it to 15. But the Pistons gave themselves a chance, whittling the deficit to eight points to start the fourth quarter. But they didn’t score on their first four possessions while Charlotte went 4-for-4 to double the eight-point lead before Casey got a timeout at 10:10, but the Hornets pushed the lead to 21. The Pistons never challenged after that, though they did get it under double digits in the final minute. Charlotte’s two point guards, Kemba Walker and Tony Parker, killed the Pistons with efficient scoring, each finishing with 24 points while shooting a combined 20 of 35 and totaling just three turnovers. Blake Griffin, frustrated throughout the game for calls that weren’t made as he played around the rim, was ejected after getting a flagrant-2 foul with seven minutes left. Griffin shot only three free throws and was 4 of 16 from the field. Andre Drummond had his fifth 20-20 game of the season, finishing with 23 points and 22 boards.

BULLOCK IN A GROOVE – Reggie Bullock’s pattern of slow starts to seasons since joining the Pistons in 2015 continued this year, but it didn’t last very long. After going 3 for 6 from the 3-point arc in Friday’s rout of Atlanta to help boost a 23 percent 3-point figure he sported, Bullock hit his first five against Charlotte. He finished 6 of 9 in scoring a career-high 23 points. But he didn’t get a lot of help. The Pistons tied a franchise record for 3-point attempts with 47 in the win at Atlanta and their 20 makes was second in franchise history. They took a run at the attempts record, putting up 36 in the first three quarters, but they were a long way from their makes record. The Pistons shot just 36.5 percent overall and hit 12 of 45 (26.7 percent) from the 3-point arc. While Bullock provided half of the Pistons’ made 3-pointers, some of his teammates had days they’d rather forget. Glenn Robinson was 2 of 9 overall and 1 of 6 from three; Blake Griffin 0 of 5 from three in addition to his 4 of 16 overall; Reggie Jackson 2 of 8 from three; Langston Galloway, who’d been 9 of 17 from three in his last two games, 2 of 6 from three; Stanley Johnson 2 of 9 overall.

PARING THE ROTATION – Dwane Casey found a five-man second unit that clicked in the road wins over Orlando and Atlanta, but he pared it by one against Charlotte in the first half, likely because the Hornets didn’t play small to the degree other opponents have. The odd man out was Jose Calderon, who played in three-guard lineups with Ish Smith and Langston Galloway in previous games. Calderon, though, entered the game late in the third quarter to play alongside Smith and Galloway. He stayed on to start the fourth quarter when Casey used a lineup wrinkle he hasn’t employed in recent games, putting Blake Griffin at center with the three-guard lineup. That unit only lasted four possessions, the Pistons getting outscored 8-0, before Casey brought Andre Drummond back to play alongside Griffin. Calderon missed all three of his shots in a seven-minute stint, including two triples on one possession amid Charlotte’s fourth-quarter run. Stanley Johnson spent most of his 17 minutes at power forward.