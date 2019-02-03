A ‘bad, bad, bad’ loss haunts the Pistons as Clippers overcome 25-point deficit

DETROIT – The story should have been another rousing win for Blake Griffin against his former team. The story should have been Reggie Jackson’s season-best 29 points, seven assists and zero turnovers and what the re-emergence of their point guard might mean for a playoff drive. The story should have been a wire-to-wire domination of a playoff-caliber team as a building block for Dwane Casey’s vision of the Pistons.

Instead, it was a loss that ... well, let them tell it.

“Bad, bad, bad loss,” Griffin said. “Probably one of if not the worst loss we’ve had this year, just being up by so many points and letting our foot off the pedal. But it happened.”

“Devastating,” Casey admitted. “We played as good a basketball as we could play. We’re like two different teams.”

“What were we up? Twenty-five?,” Ish Smith asked. “Yeah, tough loss. These are the ones you kick yourself (for) at the end of the season.”

You want numbers? We’ve got crazy numbers.

The Clippers got 80 points off of their bench, 39 by Lou Williams. The Clippers bench outscored the Pistons bench by 63 points. They also outscored Clippers starters by 49.

The 25-point comeback was the biggest in Clippers history. The blown 25-point lead was the largest for the Pistons in 20 years.

The Pistons scored 40 points in the first quarter, tying their season’s best, then scored 61 in the last three quarters.

The Pistons outscored the Clippers by 18 in the first quarter, but were outscored by 21 (35-14) in the fourth quarter. Williams outscored the Pistons by four all by himself in the fourth quarter, when he hit 6 of 9 shots, including 2 of 3 triples and all four of his free throws.