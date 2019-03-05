Back to .500, but Casey stays on even keel through topsy-turvy route to get there

AUBURN HILLS – With three-quarters of the season in the rear-view mirror, the Pistons are back where they started – the same number of wins as losses. But it hasn’t been a one-step-forward, one-step-back journey – more like five steps forward, 10 steps back, five steps forward.

Three distinct segments make up their season, but you’d never know it by Dwane Casey’s countenance. The same guy who talked about building habits on Sept. 25 as the Pistons prepared for training camp in Ann Arbor was again talking about, yup, building habits on Tuesday as he discussed gearing up for the final 20 games.

“It’s the same team. We’re doing the same things,” he said when asked what had changed for the Pistons over their 9-2 stretch to pull them out of a hole created by a 9-22 middle of their season on the heels of a 13-7 start. “Consistency in our league is just like patience. People lose patience and give up on a team. If you’re working on the right fundamentals, you’re trying to have the right mindset and it clicks in, good things happen. That’s what’s happening now.”

The Pistons got back to .500, 31-31, with Sunday’s overtime win over Toronto. They’re in the No. 6 playoff spot after sinking as low as 10th in January. And while there are challenges remaining – a four-game road trip that ends with games against three of the top four teams in the Western Conference foremost – the Pistons have only the 21st toughest remaining schedule. Only Orlando among the five teams in realistic contention for the final three playoff berths has a more favorable remaining schedule.

But Casey, true to form, isn’t wavering.

The only loss the Pistons have experienced in six games since the All-Star break – last week at San Antonio – is still serving Casey’s purpose in messaging to his team.

“We’ve got to come out with a heavy amount of respect and be ready to attack each team,” he said. “I don’t think we came out with that mindset in San Antonio, so that should be a great lesson going into tomorrow night’s game.”

Wednesday’s game with San Antonio starts the finishing sprint – 20 games over 36 days. No other team in the East still has to play that many games. Only once more do the Pistons have more than one day between games – two days off between their March 18 game at Cleveland and the start of their four-game Western trek. Casey has to walk the tightrope of getting enough practice time in to stay sharp while making sure his most important players – Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, the guys who’ll shoulder the most minutes – are fresh enough to play at their best.

“We’ll balance it,” Casey said. “What’s it called? Load management? We’ll make sure we manage their load. At the other end, they’ve got to manage the load on the court. We have young guys. The only guy I would really think about would be Blake because of the usage rate he has during the game.”

Casey said he ran Griffin too long in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over Toronto, a move triggered by Drummond getting in early foul trouble. It was an unusually high-intensity quarter and Griffin was at the center of most of it. He wound up playing 42 minutes and the strain showed on him down the stretch and into overtime.

“I’ve got to be smarter,” Casey said. “It was an unusual circumstance. We felt as a staff that we need to find him some minutes. We have Jon (Leuer) and Thon (Maker) and Zaza (Pachulia) sitting there to give him a blow, even though it could be painful.”

The silver lining was the Pistons wound up winning and they had one of their last two-days breaks of the season coming. With 20 games left, a .500 record the rest of the way virtually assures them a playoff spot. Breaking even sounds doable for a team on a decided upswing, but Casey’s even-keel approach assumes nothing is given.

And that bedrock consistency from their coach is almost certainly a big part of the reason the Pistons didn’t fracture when their season was washing up on the rocks through December and January.

“I don’t give myself credit,” Casey said. “I give Blake and the leaders credit. From a coaching standpoint, you’ve got to stay consistent. Whether it’s what I wear to practice every day or a hat, it’s consistent. That’s one thing about consistency – it builds habits. And that’s what we’ve been trying to do all year – to build good basketball habits.”