The Andre Drummond of everyone’s imagination has arrived, Pistons reap the rewards

DETROIT – Andre Drummond agrees with the postulation that the last month-plus represents the best basketball of his seven-year NBA career.

He volunteers that the 10-2 record the Pistons have fashioned over the past 12 games stands as the highest quality of play the franchise has experienced over his time with them.

Correlation doesn’t necessarily equate to causation, but there’s not a whole lot of daylight between Drummond’s surge in play since returning from a three-game absence while in concussion protocol and the dramatic turnaround in Pistons fortunes since bottoming out at 22-29.

In his last 16 games, Drummond’s numbers: 21.1 points, 15.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 2.1 steals on .624 shooting and .696 free-throw shooting. His true shooting percentage is .655 and his net rating is a team-best 15.4.

This was the next level Pistons executives, coaches and fans have been anticipating since Drummond first cracked the All-Star roster in 2016. The rebounding numbers have always been gaudy and the scoring and shot-blocking often raised eyebrows. But for nuance and efficiency, the last six weeks are the Drummond of rosiest expectations when the Pistons made him the No. 9 pick in 2012 after one ho-hum season at Connecticut.

Your best to date, Andre?

“I believe so,” he nodded after his 31 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal on 11 of 18 shooting and 8 of 10 from the foul line led the 131-114 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. “I believe I just found a rhythm and been riding it the whole way. Having fun while I’m out there.”

A 50-second sequence midway through Drummond’s 14-point, six-rebound third quarter wasn’t so much dazzling as it was encapsulating of Drummond’s elevated awareness, conditioning and focus.

It started with him snatching a contested defensive rebound, then dribbling downcourt along the right sideline, making eye contact with Wayne Ellington as he crossed half court. Drummong dribbled to Ellington on the wing and executed a deft dribble handoff, freeing Ellington for a triple that put the Pistons ahead 77-76. On Minnesota’s ensuing possession, Drummond switched off of Karl-Anthony Towns and on to Andrew Wiggins, one of the league’s most athletic wings. Wiggins probed to catch Drummond leaning one way or the other to blow past him, but Drummond stayed on his toes and forced Wiggins farther from the rim, eventually forcing a contested 28-footer that missed. He then raced downcourt, where Reggie Jackson alertly found him behind the defense, forcing a foul that led to two free throws.

“He’s grown so much,” Dwane Casey said. “I’m very proud of him. The number one thing he’s doing now, he is passing the ball and that’s what we’ve got to have. Early in the year, he would have tried to force, oopsy-do and underhand finger roll and miss the shot. Now he’s seeing the floor.”

Drummond’s assists spiked for the first two-thirds of last season when Stan Van Gundy made him the hub of the offense, but his role reverted to a more traditional one with the acquisition of Blake Griffin. His assists this season are down as a result, but there’s little question that the best post passing of his career has come during this stretch. As often as not, it becomes a hockey assist – one that gets the defense scrambling and creates scoring chances for others. For that, he credits Casey assistant Sean Sweeney.

“Working with coach Sweeney has really been beneficial to my career,” he said. “I’ve never watched so much film in my life, the constant communication between he and I. He’ll send me clips every day, just different things to look at, ask what I think about it and we’ll communicate and have different dialogues about it. I think just the film aspect of the game has really helped me grow as a player.”

“The game has slowed down for him,” Casey said. “He’s finding shooters on the roll. He’s got to make those plays. If they’re there, kick it out; if not, finish. He’s doing a much better job of that and I think that’s the transformation of his game, being able to make those plays.”

No teammate has been at his side longer than Reggie Jackson, who arrived via trade from Oklahoma City four years ago last month. Jackson concurs: This is the most sustained stretch of dominance yet from Drummond.

“He’s been very locked in,” he said. “He’s been very focused, day in and day out. People forget he’s only 25. He’s still maturing. I want him to be 30. I want him to be that, but it’s taking time. I’m proud to see the process and how well he’s been playing.”

Jackson is another big part of the 10-2 run that has the Pistons above .500 for the first time since Dec. 19 and solidly in playoff position with 19 games to play. So is Luke Kennard, like Drummond amid the best stretch of his career. You could tick off another handful of reasons, starting with Casey’s stabilizing demeanor and Blake Griffin’s leadership and productivity. But it would be hard to argue the case against Drummond as the driving force.

“I think this is probably the best run we’ve had in my career,” he said. “We’ve having a lot of fun while we do it. We tricked off two months, December and January, where we could’ve made a real push. So now we’re digging ourselves out of a hole and we’re doing a really good job of playing hard each and every night and doing the necessary things to get wins.”