After 3 years of scars, Pistons suddenly teeming with point guard options

The point guard has been called a basketball team’s quarterback for as long as the position has existed, but the truth is that it’s never held parallel import with football quarterbacks. If a point guard happened to be his team’s best player, then the argument held. But if the best player was Michael Jordan or LeBron James, then the point guard was a caddy.

That’s still the case – sort of. But more and more, as the 3-point shot has risen in value and creating space to exploit the 3-point line has become a more coveted commodity, a premium like never before has been placed on dynamic point guards.

If Pistons fans ever doubted the degree of need for competency at the position, the recent past set them straight. Injuries at the position have derailed each of the past three Pistons seasons. Reggie Jackson missed huge chunks of 2016-17 and 2017-18 with leg injuries – the Pistons missed the playoffs each time after a 44-38 2015-16 in which Jackson was a top-10 point guard – and Ish Smith’s 26-game absence last season, during which the Pistons went 8-18, likely cost them a few playoff seeding spots.

On paper, the Pistons go into 2019-20 with the best depth and most potent combination of players at the position that they’ve had since Chauncey Billups was a perennial All-Star and Lindsey Hunter was coming off of the bench.

The wild card will be the availability of Jackson – who bounced back by playing all 82 games last season – and Derrick Rose, the former MVP who had his own bounce-back season in Minnesota a year ago.

Here’s a look at the point guard situation for the Pistons in 2019-20:

DEPTH CHART: Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose, Tim Frazier, Jordan Bone

The closest Jackson has come to matching his 2015-16 level came in the season’s final 32 games. He averaged 16.9 points and shot 45 percent overall and 41 percent from the 3-point arc.

He won’t be asked to be the every-possession creator he was in the Stan Van Gundy era – or at least that part of the Van Gundy era that predated Blake Griffin’s addition – in a Dwane Casey offense that spreads the playmaking around more liberally. So Jackson likely won’t approach his peak assist numbers or serve as the primary pick-and-roll ballhandler with the degree of frequency he did back then. But he’ll be front and center with Griffin and Andre Drummond as Casey devises his offensive blueprint. The first healthy off-season in three years will give Jackson a running start and his familiarity with Casey’s offense after a transition year give Jackson, 29, a chance to have his finest all-around season.

It’s reasonable to assume the Pistons will follow a similar blueprint for Rose as Minnesota established last season. A logical fit for Rose is to quarterback the second unit while playing frequently alongside Jackson to close games. Rose showed more than glimpses of the explosiveness that elevated him to MVP status early in his career, before the devastating knee injuries threatened to end it prematurely. Rose shot a career-best .370 from the 3-point arc last season, though his 3-point rate of 19.4 percent was well off his peak years. In Casey’s offense, look for that to rise to 30 percent or higher.

Frazier gives the Pistons enviable insurance as a No. 3 point guard. Because Rose figures to be rested – in back to backs and perhaps judiciously in other situations – Frazier can expect to play more frequently and for longer stints than the typical No. 3 point guard. Because Rose stands to play alongside Jackson, it’s possible Frazier even winds up as something of a rotation staple. He played more than 1,100 minutes last season, made 19 starts and carries a reputation for toughness and hard play – an ideal mix for the role he’ll fit.

Bone, a rookie taken late in the second round though rated a first-round talent by the Pistons, is on a two-way contract. His athleticism, size and shooting potential adds up to an intriguing package. He’s more a 2020-21 candidate for a significant role than immediately, but injuries could accelerate the timetable for Bone, a three-year player who was a key cog in lifting Tennessee to national contender status.

OPTIONS: Bruce Brown, Langston Galloway

Brown played exclusively at point guard in Summer League and the results were beyond encouraging. He led all Summer League players in assists and by a wide margin and led the Pistons to a 4-0 record in games he played. Brown’s feel for running pick and roll was especially impressive. His size and defensive prowess are real pluses at the position.

Galloway played more point guard than anything else before coming to the Pistons two years ago. His carrying tool is his 3-point shot, but Galloway – a four-year starter at St. Joseph’s who had the ball in his hands on every possession – is at least a serviceable point guard if injury and foul trouble demand he fill that role temporarily.

FLEXIBILITY: Jackson, Rose, Bone

Both Jackson and Rose have experience playing off of the ball and in Casey’s offense – with its emphasis on ball movement, quick decisions and multiple pick and rolls on each possession – that gives them the chance to attack in more advantageous spots than a more conventional offense with the 1-5 pick and roll as its staple.

Jackson especially thrived as a 3-point shooter playing off of Griffin when the Pistons made their move after Feb. 1 last season and should be ready to pick up where he left off. Rose figures to be a quick study in playing a similar role to complement his rare attacking ability.

Bone’s athleticism makes him a candidate to guard multiple positions. He showed in Summer League that he should project to be an above-average 3-point shooter as he matures, as well.

THE SKINNY

Make no mistake, the Pistons will require good health at point guard to make the most of their season. But in adding both Rose and Frazier via free agency – and in getting ample evidence from Brown in Summer League that he has a future at the position – the Pistons have given themselves more cover at point guard than they’ve had in recent memory. Bone makes the position that much deeper. Jackson playing all 82 games last season put to rest doubts of his durability. Getting the off-season to fine tune his game and his body while having a full year to adapt to the significant role changed asked of him in Casey’s system puts him in a favorable spot entering his fifth full season with the Pistons. It’s a contract year for him, too, so Jackson understands the stakes.