Add Frank Jackson to the list of young players looking to be stamped a Pistons building block

He’s not the first young player who comes to mind when you compile the mental list of newcomers the Pistons have added this season. For that matter, he’s not the first “Jackson” you think about as a subcategory of those young, first-year Pistons.

But Frank Jackson submitted a not-so-subtle reminder Friday night that he, too, is serious about getting in on the ground floor of the franchise’s rebuilding.

“I’m just happy to be part of this squad and part of this city,” Jackson said after scoring a season-high 23 points – two off of his career high, set two years ago while he was in New Orleans – as the Pistons beat Houston 113-100 for their second straight win. “We’re doing a lot of good things. I’m excited to be here, excited for our young core. I think we have a lot of unselfish guys who want to win. I’m excited for the future and the rest of this season.”

Jackson had played sparingly until this week, a combination of being on a two-way contract and dealing with injury and illness – and a logjam ahead of him. When he scored 10 points in Monday’s loss to San Antonio, it was his first game since Feb. 24. He drew his first start in Wednesday’s win over Toronto and that, apparently, was enough to shake the rust off leading to his big night in Houston.

“That’s one of the things I’ve loved about Frank ever since he was in New Orleans,” Dwane Casey said of Jackson’s ability to score in bunches. “He got the opportunity tonight and he’s showing what he can do. We’ve got a lot of good, talented young men who on any given night can step up. It says a lot about him staying committed, working his butt off, working on his shooting, staying in shape, to come in and get 23 points.”

Jackson did the bulk of his damage from the 3-point line, hitting 5 of 5 from distance and 7 of 10 overall plus 4 of 5 free throws. If Jackson becomes a consistent 3-point shooter – and given his stroke and athleticism, he’s a likely candidate – he becomes a bona fide candidate to move himself into the keeper category for the Pistons.

A five-star recruit who was a one-and-done at Duke, Jackson is still just 22 despite being the No. 31 overall pick of the 2017 draft and missing all of his rookie season due to injury. His NBA career has taken a while to find traction because teams weren’t really sure if he was a point guard or not – also the reason he fell out of the first round. Casey calls him a 2-1 – meaning he’s more shooting guard than point guard but is, at minimum, a perfectly capable secondary playmaker whose athleticism allows him to slash to the basket. But he knows in today’s game, his career will swing on the ability to knock down 3-point shots at better than his career 32 percent rate.

“I’m telling you, just keep watching me,” he said after his 5-for-5 outing. “I’ve been working on it. I’ve been fortunate enough to be in this league – this is my fourth season – and I’ve been around some great shooters. I’ve been working on it. A lot more to come.”

The Pistons were without Wayne Ellington, the 3-point shooter the Pistons hope Jackson can emulate, in addition to Rodney McGruder and the recently acquired Hamidou Diallo, all dealing with injuries.

“I know what it takes to stay ready and stay locked in,” Jackson said. “It’s been nice to get on the court and get a rhythm and I’ve got some great teammates who are unselfish and we move the ball really well. It was fun being out there.”

The other Jackson, Josh, had another strong game off the bench, scoring 15 as Casey’s reserves outscored Houston’s 40-20. Rookie Isaiah Stewart had 13 points and nine rebounds, hitting another 3-pointer and a few more mid-range shots as he continued to show an expanded arsenal.

Fellow rookie Saddiq Bey, similarly, continues to find ways to be an effective scorer even if the 3-point shot isn’t falling. Heavily dependent on triples his first few months, Bey on Friday scored 14 of his 20 points in other ways – 6 of 6 at the line and 4 of 6 on shots inside the arc.

Even with Jerami Grant struggling – he finished with 18 points but was 2 of 15 shooting at one point, finishing 5 of 21 overall and 3 of 7 from three – the Pistons were able to hand Houston its 19th straight loss. The Rockets, though, were much healthier than they’ve been, playing with all three of Christian Wood, John Wall and Victor Oladipo for only the fourth time this season and losing with them for the first time.

Nobody had a bigger hand in the win than Frank Jackson, who’ll have the final 31 games to continue building momentum and make his candidacy to be part of the Pistons’ future hard to ignore.

“Great kid. Guys works his behind off every day on his shooting,” Casey said. “He goes with the timeline of the young group we have that Troy’s (Weaver) brought in. It’s a great fit.”