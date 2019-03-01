7 of Pistons final 22 games vs. lottery teams: Casey wants ‘hungry, desperate’ approach

AUBURN HILLS – If you’re concerned that Dwane Casey is focused on Sunday’s visit from his former employer – the one that unceremoniously fired him as he was being voted NBA Coach of the Year last spring – at the expense of Saturday’s game at Cleveland, you can stand down.

Cleveland makes him nervous.

“Not a little – very nervous,” he said Friday. “As I told the team this morning, everybody in this league is playing for something, whether you’re playing for your next contract, playing for pride. I don’t know the philosophical approach the organization has, but those 15 young men in uniform are playing for something.”

The Cavaliers might be 15-47 overall – and there’s little doubt that once LeBron James left for Los Angeles in free agency the organization opted to rebuild rather than patch together the leftovers for a playoff bid – but they’re also 4-2 since Kevin Love returned from injury just before the All-Star break.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun these last few weeks,” Love told reporters after Thursday’s win at New York. “We’re enjoying being out there. Guys are getting a shot and an opportunity and they’re taking advantage of it. And it is fun.”

Casey sees that come through on videotape as he goes about his pregame scouting routine.

“They’re getting more threes. They’re running a lot of the same stuff they ran last year when James was there,” he said. “They’re playing loose and free and hard and we’ve got to meet that to start the game.”

Seven of the Pistons’ 22 remaining games come against teams certain to be in the May 14 lottery – two apiece with the Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls and single games with Phoenix, Memphis and New York. At 29-31, if the Pistons need to win 39 games to make the playoffs – a number that projection models agree would qualify them – merely taking care of business against those teams means they’d need to pick up just three more wins in their other 15 games to avoid the lottery.

Casey wants to see a different body language to start Saturday’s 5 p.m. tipoff than he saw in Wednesday’s loss at San Antonio, where he expected and got a focused and engaged Spurs team coming off of a 1-7 road trip that sandwiched the All-Star break.

“San Antonio got us on our heels and we never got back up on our toes,” he said. “We can’t approach these games by being back on our heels to start the game and definitely to finish the game. They scored eight of their last nine possessions. That means we were on our heels most of the game. To get where we want to go, we’ve got to be the aggressor – the hungry, desperate team.”