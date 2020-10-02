5 takeaways as Dwane Casey wraps up Detroit Pistons team camp

The Pistons wrapped up team camp Friday, the one they and the seven other franchises excluded from the NBA’s Orlando bubble fought to hold to give their players a taste of real basketball after being limited to individual work for the past six-plus months.

Here are five quick impressions after Dwane Casey gave his post-camp update:

Nobody knows when the 2020-21 NBA season will start, but it increasingly appears as it will be pretty much just a 2021 season. Commissioner Adam Silver this week said the earliest it would start would be Christmas Day but more likely is a January tipoff. So it could be another two months or more before training camps would open and while that’s not ideal, the fact Casey found his players in much better physical condition than he anticipated after such a long idle stretch should allay fears that they’ll be hopelessly rusty whenever they reconvene. “Our guys were in great shape for not having had competition since March whatever,” Casey said. “Our strength staff has done a great job of putting some meat on guys’ bones and getting strength and conditioning. I was really pleased with that, really pleased with how hard the guys played and competed. I think they missed basketball more than they thought they did.”

Casey said he wasn’t looking at the camp as a proving grounds for any player, but given the precarious position Khyri Thomas was in – without a guaranteed contract for next season – he probably understood the importance of leaving a positive impression. Sounds like he did exactly that. While the two other third-year wings, Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk, also have third-year team options, it’s a foregone conclusion they’ll get picked up. Thomas, whose first two seasons were beset by injuries that put him last in the pecking order, needed a breakthrough. “Khyri Thomas had a great week along with Bruce,” Casey said. “Khyri shot the ball extremely well. Finally, I was happy the young man is healthy. He completed the camp with no issues whatsoever. Really proud of the way Khyri came out and played.” At his best, Thomas could be a plus 3-point shooter and a plus defender. He was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the Big East and has an easy and mechanically sound shooting motion. And Casey has always raved about his basketball IQ and tenacity.

Yes, Sekou Doumbouya showed the progress Casey hoped to see. “Really pleased with Sekou,” Casey said. “His growth as a young man, the way he approached his craft, is making steps. He’s not a finished product, but he made a huge step forward with his growth and development. Did a magnificent job with his body. Toned up a little bit. I was really pleased with what he has done.” Casey, who before camp said he wanted to play more zone next season after seeing the success teams like Miami and Boston had with it in the bubble, said he had Doumbouya playing the five in the zone and anticipates it could be a spot he mans when teams go small.

As part of the agreement between the NBA and Players Association in OK’ing the team camps, players have to be given the next two weeks off. The Pistons can’t open their practice facility to players for two weeks. Casey said his time will be focused on participating in remote interviews with draft prospects for the Nov. 18 draft. Casey said he’s comfortable that with the seventh pick, the Pistons will get a good player. “There’s a lot of good players,” he said. “They say it every year, ‘This is a weak draft,’ but there’s always good players. I’ve seen nothing but good, young players in the position where we’re going to be. Excited. We’ve got good people, talented young men. Just making sure we get the right person at that number. I’m confident that we will.”