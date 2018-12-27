5 great minutes carry Pistons to win over Washington despite turnover trouble

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 106-95 win over the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena

GAME OF RUNS – Dwane Casey has been pleading for more energy to start games – and halves – for weeks. The third quarter of their win over Washington is what that looks like. The Pistons, trailing by a point at halftime, outscored Wasington 22-2 in the first five minutes of the second half to take a 19-point lead. It went to 22 – and the Pistons needed all of it. Washington pulled within nine points with nine minutes to play and to within three with seven minutes left as Trevor Ariza’s three triples led the comeback and Pistons turnovers – 12 in the fourth quarter alone, a season-high 24 for the game – fueled it. But after a Bradley Beal dunk with three minutes made it a three-point game, the Pistons got stops on the next eight Washington possessions. Washington wound up scoring 26 points off of the 24 Pistons turnovers. Blake Griffin scored 23 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists as the Pistons evened their record at 16-16 and snapped a two-game losing streak. Langston Galloway scored 17 of his 22 in the first half.

LINEUP SHUFFLE – Bruce Brown was in as the starter and Luke Kennard out, continuing the revolving door for the fifth starting position that has included Stanley Johnson, Glenn Robinson III and Kennard before stopping on Brown. The upshot was that Kennard not only came out of the starting lineup but the rotation, as well, being replaced, essentially, by a second big man off the bench. Even Langston Galloway started one game earlier this month. Dwane Casey went with both Jon Leuer and Zaza Pachulia where it’s typically been one or the other with Johnson taking minutes with the second unit at power forward. Leuer played 14 minutes off of the bench with three points and two rebounds, Pachulia 13 minutes with five points and five rebounds.

BROWN’S VALUE – The lineup switch of Bruce Brown in for Luke Kennard gives the Pistons a different feel to the starting unit mostly because Brown and Kennard bring two vastly different skill sets to the table. Where Kennard’s forte is scoring and making plays off the dribble, Brown’s value comes on the defensive end. And that allows Dwane Casey to choose defensive matchups favorable for Reggie Jackson. Brown spent most of his minutes guarding John Wall, who scored 14 of 19 first-half points with Brown off of the floor. Brown played a central role in the spurt to start the second half, scoring all eight of his points in the third quarter. Kennard had started the last seven games, scoring 28 points in the first of those starts but just 24 total in the next six when he shot 28.1 percent overall and 31.6 percent from the 3-point arc. In 117 minutes over those six games, Kennard didn’t attempt a free throw, some indication of passivity.