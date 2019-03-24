44 high-flying minutes, then Pistons offense grinds to a halt in loss at Portland

PORTLAND – The Pistons have picked up some remarkable wins at Portland over the last few years and were on the verge of another, this one – in the thick of a playoff chase – more meaningful than the others.

Then the last four minutes happened and an offense bordering on sublime turned static. Leading 109-103 after an Andre Drummond 3-point play with 4:28 remaining, the Pistons went scoreless on six straight possessions.

“I just thought we got stagnant,” Blake Griffin said after the 117-112 loss. “Didn’t go back to our sets that were working for us earlier. Just kind of passed the ball around and looked at each other, myself included. You can’t play like that down the stretch against a team like that.”

For most of the night, the Pistons generated great shots and knocked them down confidently. Griffin scored 27 on 18 shots and Reggie Jackson 24 on 16 shots. The Pistons hit 50 percent for the game, 41 percent from the 3-point line and were perfect on 14 free throws. They committed just eight turnovers, though half of them came in the fourth quarter.

Portland’s identity is as an offensive juggernaut and, even without C.J. McColllum, the Trail Blazers were all of that for most of the night. They shot even better than the Pistons – 54 percent and 42 percent from the 3-point arc – but when it was time to win, it was defense that got it done for Portland.

“We got tentative,” a thoroughly hoarse Dwane Casey rasped after a tough loss that allowed Brooklyn to move into a virtual tie with the Pistons and moved Miami, the No. 8 seed, to 1½ games behind them. “Their defense picked up and we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be. You’ve got to be aggressive, decisive, and we held on to the ball.”

Jackson missed a contested mid-range shot late in the shot clock, Griffin couldn’t finish a layup in traffic and Langston Galloway’s deep 3-pointer missed on the three possessions after Drummond’s three-point play. Portland got a tough runner from Al-Farouq Aminu and layups produced by Damian Lillard’s penetration and setups.

Drummond missed another contested layup and Griffin and Kennard missed perimeter jump shots. Lillard’s four-point play with 1:37 left pretty much sucked the life out of the Pistons, who were outscored 14-3 in the last four minutes.

“Credit to them. They really pressured us,” Kennard said. “Forced us to take some tough shots. They did a good job of pressuring us, taking us out of our stuff, making us a little uncomfortable. We’ve just got to be better in situations like that, especially myself. I’ve got to be better.”

Lillard’s big late triple was his only basket of the fourth quarter, but he picked up four assists with no turnovers after returning with 8:23 to play. He finished with 28 points and nine assists and hit 6 of 10 triples.

“Guys like that, you’ve just got to make it hard on him,” Griffin said. “He’s a professional scorer. That’s what he does. I thought we did a decent job at times. That’s kind of weird, seeing he’s 6 of 10 and finished with however many points. But I thought we gave him the right amount of attention. He just hit some tough shots.”

With the Pistons geared to limiting Lillard’s damage, trying to take the ball out of his hands, opportunities were created for his teammates. Aminu finished with 22 points and Portland beat the Pistons at their own game with an 11-6 edge in offensive rebounding, in large measure because so many bodies were rotating to Lillard.

“You’re not going to stop everything,” Casey said. “They’re one of the top teams in our league and we made a decision that we were going to try to keep the ball as much as possible out of Lillard’s hands. You take away one thing, you’re going to open up something else.”

For all of that, the Pistons still were on course to pull out a critical win if only their offense hadn’t come to a grinding halt.

“They did a great job of playing defense and taking away what we wanted to do,” Jackson said. “They just took us out of what we wanted to do and we had a little iso ball. It was tough. Got to find a way to spring each other loose.”

Their most daunting trip of the season moves to Golden State, which will presumably play angry after being humiliated in a 35-point home loss to Dallas. And then the Pistons wrap up the trip in the altitude of Denver, which took over the No. 1 spot in the West with Golden State’s loss.

“Some of the decisions we made down the stretch offensive, we have to make better decisions,” Casey said. “But I liked our grit.”