3-point shooting dooms Pistons in ballyhooed matchup of NBA draft’s top two picks

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 111-91 loss to the Houston Rockets at Thomas & Mack Center

CADE’S IMPACT – Through two Summer League games, what we’ve learned about Cade Cunningham is that he’s going to affect winning in a multitude of ways. A slice of the first quarter underscored his versatility at both ends. In the span of a handful of possessions, he showed off his change-of-pace game to get to the rim for a layup, forced a Houston turnover that he turned into a Sekou Doumbouya layup and disrupted the ensuing Houston possession, as well. In another third-quarter stretch, he drained a corner three, scored on a face-up move from the high post, intercepted a Houston pass and found Luka Garza for a layup. Cunningham finished with 20 points, hitting 4 of 9 from the 3-point arc. He also had four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. The Pistons had another dismal shooting night from the 3-point arc – 7 of 35, including 3 of 26 from shooters other than Cunningham – or Cunningham, who set up several great looks, would have had far more than his two assists. His defensive IQ, length and active hands make him a disruptive force on that end; Cunningham finished with three steals and now has five in two games. One of the highlights of the night came when Cunningham lost No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green with a behind-the-back dribble before draining a triple. Green finished with 25 points, hitting 10 of 11 free throws and 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc. Houston went on an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to double its eight-point lead, but the Pistons came back within six points before the midway point of the fourth quarter.

ROSTER DECISIONS – Luka Garza is giving the Pistons a lot to think about as they figure out how to finish off the back end of their roster. The Pistons currently have three centers in Isaiah Stewart, Kelly Olynyk and Jahlil Okafor, though Stewart and Olynyk offer a degree of positional versatility with their ability to play some at power forward. Garza came off the bench for the second straight game behind Tyler Cook and the Pistons also played small with Sekou Doumbouya at center for a chunk of minutes, but Garza made the most of his 16 minutes. He finished with 15 points, hitting 5 of 6 shots and 4 of 4 free throws, adding three rebounds and an assist. In the first quarter, he scored a transition layup, found Deividas Sirvydis for a pretty back-door feed and displayed advanced footwork in scoring on a post jump shot. Garza hit a triple for the second straight game, making 1 of 2. Doumbouya finished with seven points and five rebounds, going 0 of 3 from the 3-point line.

WELCOME BACK – Two of the four players who were in street clothes for Sunday’s Summer League opener returned in uniform for the second game and both got playing time. Deividas Sirvydis (three points, two rebounds in 13 minutes but 0 of 5 from the 3-point arc) and Balsa Koprivica (two points in four minutes) suited up against Houston with Sirvydis entering midway through the first quarter and Koprivica early in the second. Koprivica wasn’t ready for the first game because he was prevented from participating in practices until the trade with Charlotte – from which the Pistons obtained the 57th pick used to draft the Florida State 7-footer – became official late last week. No explanation was available for Sirvydis’ first-game absence. Sirvydis, waived by the Pistons last week, apparently is vying for a two-way contract after spending his rookie season with the Pistons in 2020-21 and playing sparingly. The 21-year-old native of Lithuania played sparingly in 16 games before averaging 20 minutes a game over four late-season appearances. His best game came when he scored 16 points, hitting 4 of 7 from the 3-point arc, in the first half of a May 14 loss to Denver before exiting with a calf injury. The two Pistons who remain out, 42nd overall pick Isaiah Livers (foot) and 2020-21 rookie Isaiah Stewart (ankle), will not play in Las Vegas.