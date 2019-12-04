2nd straight blowout win has Pistons getting to ‘get this thing rolling’

CLEVELAND – Two straight blowout wins by 34 and 33 points. Eight straight quarters won. Eight straight quarters of 30 or more points. Two straight games of monstrous bench production. Two straight games holding the opponent under 100 points.

Sure, they came against struggling teams in San Antonio and Cleveland.

But until those two games, coming in the span of three days, the Pistons fell squarely under that umbrella.

“We’re starting to get a rhythm with everybody back,” Langston Galloway said after Tuesday’s 127-94 rout of Cleveland to give the Pistons their first back-to-back wins of the season and improve their record to 8-13. “Not saying we’re desperate, but – hey – it’s time to get back on track and get this thing rolling.”

They don’t quite have everybody back. Reggie Jackson remains out with a lower-back injury, but even the medical update on him that came before tipoff was “encouraging,” as Dwane Casey said. Jackson’s made satisfactory progress and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

As for Blake Griffin, who played his ninth game of the season, Tuesday was the best evidence yet that he’s not only back but close to the All-NBA player who led the Pistons to the playoffs last spring. The one area where he’d struggled before the Cleveland romp was at the 3-point arc, coming in making less than a quarter of his attempts. But he hit 6 of 7, including four in a 16-point first quarter.

“It was good to see him,” Casey said. “He’s playing into the NBA game, which is very difficult. Derrick (Rose) is the same way. He’s got a little more bounce about him. But those guys are still getting their sea legs.”

Griffin finished with 24 points in less than 24 minutes, playing less than eight minutes of the second half with the Pistons up 29 after three quarters. That sets up the possibility he could play in a back to back – the torrid Milwaukee Bucks are at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday – for the first time this season.

Rose, too, was brilliant with 12 points, nine assists and zero turnovers in 22 minutes. He led a bench unit that for a second straight game placed four in double figures with a fifth just two points shy. Over the last two games, the bench is averaging an astounding 71 points.

“I think we know what we’re capable of,” Luke Kennard said. “We know what we need to do each and every night to put together complete games like we have the past two. We played together, we played hard from the jump, the starters. The bench guys gave us really, really good minutes tonight. We played together and that’s just who we need to be.”

The Pistons have been good to very good offensively all season, falling short of the high end of that variance mostly when their turnovers spike. But with Griffin and Rose back to stabilize the ballhandling, those have started to come down, as well. And their defense, their biggest failing early, had performed as the NBA’s seventh best over the six games before Tuesday’s showing.

“The main thing was our defense stayed consistent, holding that team to 42 (percent),” Casey said. “I was concerned about their speed, which they do have a lot of, and we held them to 29 percent from three. And 33 assists. That’s the difference in our team right now. We took care of the ball with only 12 turnovers.”

The turnovers were especially frustrating to Casey because the Pistons were so otherwise efficient offensively, ranking No. 2 in 3-point percentage and not much further down the list in overall shooting all season. With more possessions at their disposal thanks to the 12 turnovers, they connected on a season-high 18 triples, hitting them in 35 attempts.

“It’s what you emphasize and what we emphasize is our 3-point shooting, ball movement,” Casey said. “Now we’re emphasizing defense because our defense is behind our offense right now. We’re playing to our identity offensively. We’ve just got to continue to get better defensively.”

Andre Drummond established the early defensive tone with three steals and three blocked shots in the first quarter alone. He finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, five steals and four blocks in just 31 minutes.

“Limiting those turnovers and lowering those transition points, that’s been a key focus,” said Kennard, who scored all of his eight points in the third quarter but contributed in other ways with four assists, four rebounds and two steals. “We’re locked in. Tonight, the communication was huge.

“When I was on the court, I heard the bench talking to us like crazy. That’s what we have to have. Everybody connected, everybody locked in each and every night, everybody talking to each other, trusting one another. If we just keep doing that, we can be a pretty good defensive team.”

And if they can be a pretty good defensive team – with the way they’re shooting it, with the way their bench is congealing, with the signs that Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are hitting their stride – then the Pistons can be a pretty good team, period.