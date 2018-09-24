2018-19 Pistons Profile: Reggie Jackson

After failing to make the playoffs last season, Pistons owner Tom Gores made the call to change course. Ed Stefanski was hired to run the front office and his first big move was to hire Dwane Casey, reigning NBA Coach of the Year. The roster is set, a new coaching staff and front office is in place and training camp opens Tuesday. Today’s look at Reggie Jackson completes our profiles of all 15 players expected to comprise the opening-night roster when the Pistons host Brooklyn at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 17 for Casey’s debut.

REGGIE JACKSON

ID card: 28 years old, entering 8th season, 6-foot-3, point guard

Last year in review:After missing the first 20 games of the 2016-17 season following a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat left knee tendinosis and taking the summer to address its lingering effects, Jackson was hopeful of a return to form. If he wasn’t quite back to 2015-16 levels over the first few months, he was at least on the right track. Jackson averaged 14.6 points and 5.5 assists over his first 33 games as the Pistons built a 19-14 record and were in solid playoff position as the No. 4 seed. But with Jackson playing brilliantly – eight points and 13 assists in 21 minutes – as the Pistons were in the course of routing Indiana on Dec. 26, he badly sprained his right ankle, tearing ligaments in a Grade 3 sprain. Jackson missed the next 37 games and the Pistons went 12-25, effectively falling out of playoff contention. When he returned in late March, their record was 31-39.

Career at a glance:Jackson, drafted 24th in 2011, spent the first 3½ seasons of his NBA career in Oklahoma City. Drafted to a team with future MVPs Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden as teammates, Jackson naturally had to bide his time. His best moment with the Thunder came when he scored 32 points in a Game 4 road win at Memphis to even a series they would win in seven games. With Jackson nearing restricted free agency, Oklahoma City traded him to the Pistons at the 2015 trade deadline. Jackson’s best season came in 2015-16 when he made a run at an All-Star berth, averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists. Injuries have cost Jackson 67 games the past two seasons. He has two years left on the five-year contract he signed in 2015.

Anticipated role: Jackson, who was forced to restrict his off-season activity to physical conditioning due to lingering impact of his severe ankle sprain, will be the starting point guard in Dwane Casey’s first season. Casey brings the offensive philosophy with him that transformed Toronto over the past few seasons, one based on ball movement, quick decisions and producing high-efficiency shots, especially 3-pointers. Jackson perhaps will face the biggest adjustment as someone accustomed to playing in heavy pick-and-roll-oriented sets with the freedom to dribble to hunt openings. Casey is betting that the creation of space around him will benefit Jackson’s game.

It will be a good season if...: Jackson doesn’t miss anything close to the 37 games missed last season or the 30 from the previous season. The Pistons wouldn’t dare ask for anything more than that. Jackson was a plus-35 percent 3-point shooter in both 2015-16 and 2016-17 and it’s not unreasonable to assume he’ll do better than that in an offense that will emphasize the 3-point shot to the degree Casey’s will. He also figures to have more opportunities to shoot spot-up 3-pointers this season as the Pistons run offense through Blake Griffin, one of the best frontcourt passers in the game.