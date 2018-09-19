2018-19 Pistons Profile: Langston Galloway

26 years old, entering 5th season, 6-foot-2, guard

LANGSTON GALLOWAY

ID card:26 years old, entering 5th season, 6-foot-2, guard

Last year in review:Galloway, signed to a three-year contract as a free agent in July 2017, was added to give the Pistons protection at both guard spots – at point guard in the event Reggie Jackson struggled upon return from a knee injury that dogged his 2016-17 season and at shooting guard with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s restricted free agency threatening to drag out. Galloway opened the season in the rotation as backup to Avery Bradley – acquired in trade after Galloway signed to essentially take Caldwell-Pope’s spot in the lineup – but spent much of the first half of the season jockeying for a role with Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard. When Jackson went down with torn ankle ligaments in late December, Galloway got a brief trial as backup point guard to Ish Smith but the trial run didn’t last long. He averaged 15 minutes a game but didn’t play in 24 games as he fell out of the rotation. As his playing time grew more sporadic, Galloway’s shooting – his strong suit – suffered accordingly. He finished at .344 from the 3-point line after shooting .368 over the first three months.

Career at a glance:Galloway went undrafted out of St. Joseph’s in 2014 after starting 132 of 133 career games there and averaging in double figures all four seasons. He accepted an invitation to Summer League with the Knicks, went to training camp and signed on with their D-League team, eventually starting 41 games as a rookie and playing 32 minutes a game while averaging 11.8 points playing primarily at point guard. Galloway played in all 82 games in his second season, averaging 7.6 points in 25 minutes a game, and then signed with New Orleans as a free agent in 2016. He was part of the trade that brought DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans from Sacramento in February 2017, finishing the season with the Kings, before signing with the Pistons.

Anticipated role: Galloway says he’s been told to focus on shooting guard after the Pistons signed Jose Calderon to join Jackson and Smith in the point guard mix. That means he’ll again be fighting for minutes with Bullock and Kennard. Rookies Khyri Thomas and Bruce Brown could also factor into the mix. But Galloway’s 3-point threat – and his fearlessness in launching them – could prove a productive fit within Dwane Casey’s offense, predicated on spacing and ball movement with a focus on producing more 3-point attempts than the 29 a game the Pistons managed a season ago.

It will be a good season if...: Galloway can adapt to an uncertain role and still be a productive player in sporadic use. That’s a rare trait and especially so for someone whose value is tied so closely to his ability to shoot 3-pointers efficiently. Before coming to the Pistons, Galloway played primarily point guard so it’s possible that he could slide over again in the future. Both Smith and Calderon will be free agents after the season, so even if Galloway plays primarily as a shooting guard this season his ability to handle the ball and facilitate offense could persuade Casey and the front office that he’d be a candidate to contribute as a point guard in the future beyond this season.