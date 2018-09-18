2018-19 Pistons Profile: Khyri Thomas

After failing to make the playoffs last season, Pistons owner Tom Gores made the call to change course. Ed Stefanski was hired to run the front office and his first big move was to hire Dwane Casey, reigning NBA Coach of the Year. The roster is set, a new coaching staff and front office is in place and training camp is around the corner. In the days leading up to its opening we’ll look at each player on the roster and assess how he fits into the puzzle for the 2018-19 season. Today: Khyri Thomas. Wednesday: Langston Galloway.

KHYRI THOMAS

ID card: 22 years old, entering 1st season, 6-foot-3, shooting guard

Last year in review: Thomas earned his second consecutive Big East Defensive Player of the Year award and was a second-team all-conference pick in a league that produced the eventual NCAA champion (Villanova) and two of the four No. 1 seeds (Villanova, Xavier). Thomas finished second on Creighton in scoring (15.1) and assists (2.8) and led the team in steals (1.7). He shot 41 percent from the 3-point arc and 44 percent of his shots came from three. Thomas led Creighton in minutes played and had a big game – 24 points, hitting 5 of 7 from the 3-point arc – as Creighton knocked off No. 1 Villanova 89-83 in overtime on Feb. 24. Thomas also averaged 4.4 rebounds a game, a strong number for a backcourt player.

Career at a glance: Thomas, a native of Omaha, Neb., stayed home to play his college basketball, spending three seasons at Creighton. He went away after high school, though, for a post-graduate year at Fork Union Academy in Virginia. A three-star recruit according to Rivals, Thomas made an early impact at Creighton, starting 28 of 34 games as a freshman for a 20-win team. Thomas was a full-time starter as both a sophomore and junior for teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament. He proved a remarkably consistent shooter, hitting .406 of his 323 3-point attempts over his career and varying from a low of .393 as a sophomore to a high of .418 as a freshman. Thomas last season led the Big East in field-goal percentage (53.8 percent) and effective field-goal percentage (62.9).

Anticipated role: Much like fellow rookie Bruce Brown, Thomas – taken 38th, four spots before Brown – will be fighting for minutes with veterans ahead of him. He doesn’t have quite as much positional versatility as Brown, who has a little more size and is better able to play at point guard if needed, but, at 22 and physically mature, he doesn’t figure to be overwhelmed if forced into the lineup by injury. Brown opens training camp further ahead than Thomas, who sat out the last few Summer League games with a hamstring injury and missed time over the past few months while Brown was getting in plenty of work. Thomas’ defensive resume is impressive, aided by a 6-foot-10 wing span – among the three longest recorded at the NBA draft combine in May for players under 6-foot-6. His ability to defend and his 3-point threat make Thomas more prepared than most rookies to challenge for minutes immediately.

It will be a good season if...: Thomas establishes himself as a rotation-worthy player at any point during the season. The Pistons could face a cap crunch in 2019-20 when both Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson hit free agency and the progress of Thomas will factor into front-office decisions on how to proceed on those fronts. If Bullock, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway remain healthy, expect Thomas to spend a healthy chunk of his season suiting up for the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League to soak up experience and verse himself in Dwane Casey’s offensive system. Casey, though, won’t allow Thomas’ rookie status to color his decisions on playing time. He proved in Toronto that he’d roll with young players if he felt they put his team in best position to win.