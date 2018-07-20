20 questions, Pistons edition: How will Dwane Casey make the pieces fit

The draft is a month in the rear-view mirror, Summer League has packed up and left, free agency has slowed to a trickle.

In fact, free agency is effectively over for the Pistons. They have a full 15-man roster after drafting Khyri Thomas and Bruce Brown and signing Glenn Robinson III, Jose Calderon and Zaza Pachulia in free agency.

There’s no roster imbalance between frontcourt and perimeter and Dwane Casey will have plenty of flexibility with lineups, so there’s no pressing need and thus a reduced likelihood of trade heading into training camp.

It’s not like the Pistons are closed for business – Ed Stefanski will probably spend the rest of his summer rounding out the front-office staff and Casey and his assistants will be monitoring off-season workout regimens up and down the roster – but there will be very little that makes news between now and late September when training camp opens.

A good time, then, to assess the roster and wildly speculate as to how Casey will fit the puzzle pieces together and how the season will play out. Let’s play 20 questions with the Pistons.