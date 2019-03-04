10-0 closing run gives Pistons comeback OT win in Border War thriller

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 112-107 win over the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena

BORDER WAR – If the Pistons and Raptors wind up first-round playoff opponents, not a far-fetched notion, the already-frayed relations between the United States and Canada might take an irreparable hit. But if the games are all as taut and entertaining as this one, it might be worth it. The crowd at Little Caesars Arena – predominantly Pistons fans, but enough Raptors rooters to make for an engaged back and forth – got their money’s worth, plus five extra minutes. The Pistons fell behind by five points with 2:18 left in overtime, but took the lead with 46 seconds left as Andre Drummond’s free throws completed a 7-0 run that started with two Blake Griffin free throws and a Reggie Jackson triple. After the Pistons forced a fourth straight empty Toronto possession, Luke Kennard hit two free throws with 6.3 seconds left to give the Pistons a four-point lead. One more empty trip for the Raptors, a Blake Griffin free throw and it was over, finishing with a 10-0 Pistons run as they pulled even at .500, into the No. 6 playoff spot and with a 2½-game cushion on the No. 8 spot. The Pistons are now 5-2 in overtime games. The Pistons led the entire first half and by as many as 13 points early, but a 19-4 Toronto run that started after the Pistons scored the first six points of the second half gave the Raptors the lead. It stood until a 15-0 Pistons run that spanned the third and fourth quarters put them ahead by four points. Jackson’s runner with 42 seconds in regulation left put the Pistons ahead 100-98 but the Raptors tied it on O.G. Anonoby’s tip, setting up the Pistons for a last shot. They didn’t get it off, though, as Jackson’s pass to Bruce Brown came too late for him to beat the shot clock. There were four technicals handed out in the third quarter – two apiece, with both of Detroit’s going to Zaza Pachulia when he argued a non-call where Pascal Siakam clearly made contact as Pachulia went up for a layup. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 35 points, 25 after halftime.

FOUL TROUBLES – The edge the Pistons took into the game was apparent early and it manifested for Andre Drummond in two quick and unnecessary fouls – one when he tried to reach around Marc Gasol to poke the ball away and again 94 feet from Toronto’s basket when he fouled Kyle Lowry while contesting an inbounds pass. When Drummond picked up his third foul for an illegal screen five minutes into the second quarter, the Pistons had to play the rest of the half without him and they paid the price mostly on the boards. Toronto held a 32-21 halftime rebounding edge and an 11-2 cushion on the offensive glass, leading to an 8-1 advantage in second-chance points. Drummond then picked up his fourth foul in the opening seconds of the third quarter after stealing a post entry pass intended for Marc Gasol and taking the ball the length of the court, drawing a charge under the rim. He was replaced by Thon Maker, who picked up five fouls over the next six minutes. Drummond returned late in the third quarter but picked up his fifth foul four minutes into the fourth quarter. He sat again, returning with 5:28 remaining in a tie game. Drummond finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds in 28 minutes and the Pistons were plus-27 when Drummond was on the court – night and day with him in the game on the glass as opposed to when he sat.

BATTLE OF THE ARC – Dwane Casey kept insisting that the open 3-point shots the Pistons were generating would eventually fall, even as they took up residence at or near the bottom of the NBA rankings for most of the season’s first 50 games. In fact, through January, the Pistons ranked dead last in 3-point percentage at .331, but since Feb. 1 they had completely flipped the script, ranking No. 1, at .412. The Pistons ranked 25th in offense in the first 50 games but No. 2 in the 11 games since Feb. 1 entering Sunday. Luke Kennard hit three triples early in the second quarter as the Pistons got the better of it from the arc in the early going, but Toronto heated up in the third quarter, hitting 7 of 12 to take its first lead. Kennard, who hit a career-high six 3-pointers in Saturday’s rout of Cleveland, came back with 19 points, hitting 5 of 9 from the arc. He became the 10th player in Pistons history to make five or more 3-pointers in consecutive games. The Pistons finished 12 of 33 from the arc, Toronto 14 of 39.