Pistons Mailbag - September 5, 2018

The factors Dwane Casey considers in rounding out his rotation and moves the Pistons might still consider with the season now rounding into focus are on the menu as Pistons Mailbag is back for another round.

Ian (Westland, Mich.): Glenn Robinson III should get a good opportunity to start. His ability to hit the three will be big with Blake Griffin’s passing and Dwane Casey’s emphasis on shooting those shots.

Langlois: It’s not out of the question that Robinson starts. I’d put him No. 4 in the pecking order at the two wing positions behind Stanley Johnson, Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard, but if Johnson doesn’t turn a corner then the gap between Johnson and Robinson – the only two natural small forwards on the roster – isn’t all that great. I’ve maintained that Johnson is likely to start because he’s best equipped to defend the assortment of scorers that will be in opposition starting lineups. But Robinson has the size and athleticism to allow him to battle those scorers, too, and he’s been a 40 percent 3-point shooter the past two seasons. Casey will have other factors to consider beyond who gives him the best defensive fit at small forward; to at least some extent, and perhaps to a large extent, the identity of the starters at shooting guard and small forward will be determined by compatibility with the Blake Griffin-Andre Drummond-Reggie Jackson core. The new coaching staff has exuded confidence that Johnson will show marked improvement as a 3-point shooter – they’re going to emphasize corner threes, based on everything we saw and heard in Summer League – and if that proves true, then it’s almost certain he’ll start. But Robinson is in position to make more of an impact than he’s had the chance to make over his first four seasons, for sure.

Charles (Redford Twp., Mich.): With rumors of unrestricted free agent Jimmy Butler’s displeasure in Minnesota, would it be worth trading for him? And what do you think it would take?

Langlois: Butler turned down a four-year extension reportedly worth more than $100 million this summer amid rumors that he was dissatisfied with the maturity and commitment level of the team’s other young stars, Karl-Anthony Towns most notably. Butler has a player option he’s expected to decline after the 2018-19 season, meaning he’s likely to be a free agent next summer. Tom Thibodeau has full personnel control in Minnesota and it was his call to trade for Butler after the 2016-17 season when the Bulls decided to remake the roster. What if Thibodeau decides, instead, to shop Towns? Thibodeau seems more a win-now guy and let tomorrow play out as it will. That course wouldn’t surprise me if he got indications from Butler that such a move would induce Butler to sign on long term in Minnesota. It’s tough to imagine the Pistons coming up with a suitable package for Butler that would appeal to Minnesota. It would almost certainly have to be built around Blake Griffin; it wouldn’t make sense from Minnesota’s perspective to build it around Andre Drummond, given Towns’ presence and to match salaries – and to approximate the talent return – one of those two would be almost imperative. The Pistons can’t trade their 2019 No. 1 pick because they traded their ’18 pick to get Griffin. And also from the rumor department, Butler is said to have his sights on New York or Los Angeles if he hits free agency next summer. When the Pistons added Griffin, they were getting him for four-plus seasons. This is a different front office, granted, but one that has enthusiastically embraced the potential of this roster. Would they be willing to walk away from that, given the assumed cost of a Butler deal, for a one-year trial to impress Butler into staying? Sure, Toronto has essentially done that with Kawhi Leonard – and we’ll see about the wisdom of that move – but only after the Raptors had several years to test the championship viability of a DeMar DeRozan-Kyle Lowry core. And their appeal to Leonard starts from a higher plane – three straight 50-win seasons, coming off of a No. 1 seed – than the Pistons could put forth to impress Butler. The Pistons are an unlikely trade partner – and I think Butler is unlikely to be traded at this point. If the situation is as rumors have it and deteriorates further as the season gets under way, then it becomes more likely the closer we get to the trade deadline. But if the Timberwolves play well, then it’s just as likely it all blows over.

Ken (Dharamsala, India): The Pistons should finish fourth to sixth in the East. A playoff berth is not to be scoffed at, but how do the presently configured Pistons move from where they are – personnel wise and cap wise – to top-four club and legitimate championship contenders? It sort of looks like we can’t get there from here without a big change or two.

Langlois: If it sort of looks that way, it’s because that’s the way team sports usually work. There is almost never an easy answer. From a front-office perspective, you work every day to seek ways to improve the roster and stock it with players who’ll work every day to realize their potential. You’re never competing in a vacuum, either. In an era where Golden State dominates the league like maybe only a handful of teams have in NBA history, the Pistons have vast company in the pool of “how do we get there from here?” That dominance has a window – and it’s probably narrower than people expect it to be. There is a formula, however imprecise, for how the Pistons make the leap you desire. It involves hitting on first-round draft picks, developing the young players already here to their fullest potential and spotting and trading for players who have more to offer than they’ve shown in other spots. In the two championship eras of Pistons basketball, nobody saw championships coming three or four years before they happened. Jack McCloskey said he tried to make the roster 10 percent better every season and so he traded for Bill Laimbeer, used a high draft pick on Isiah Thomas, found Hall of Famers at the 18th (Joe Dumars) and 27th (Dennis Rodman) picks, turned Kelly Tripucka into Adrian Dantley into Mark Aguirre, traded for great complementary pieces in Vinnie Johnson, Rick Mahorn and James Edwards and found the perfect coach to stir the mix in Chuck Daly. Dumars, in building the 2004 champions, did it with shrewd trades (Rip Hamilton, Ben Wallace, the latter rescuing what seemed Grant Hill’s franchise-crippling exit via free agency), free-agent signings (Chauncey Billups), a late first-rounder (Tayshaun Prince, 23rd) and – when the team was on the precipice of legitimate contention – a masterful trade for Rasheed Wallace that just beat the trade deadline. Even Golden State’s dynasty wasn’t born of a grand stroke like landing a generational talent with the No.1 pick. The Warriors started with drafting Steph Curry at No. 7 after Minnesota took Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn, then finding Klay Thompson with the 11th pick and Draymond Green with the 35th pick. Having that core in place with a title under its belt – and benefitting from the convergence of a series of events, including a one-time spike in the salary cap – allowed them to push the franchise forward even further by adding Kevin Durant. It takes a lot of hard, smart work – and it just as invariably takes a lot of good fortune. Don’t ever overlook that last part. Even model NBA franchises need healthy dollops of good luck to win titles.

Saeb (@saebhaidar): What should the overall goal be this season? Are we in “win now” mode as opposed to picking up developmental pieces?

Langlois: More than at any time since at least the Lawrence Frank era, the Pistons are clearly focused on the present at least as much as the future with the current roster. Stan Van Gundy responded to critics who said his trade for Blake Griffin was an attempt to salvage a playoff berth and save his job last winter by saying the move was more about 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Pistons have Griffin (four more years), Andre Drummond (two plus a player option) and Reggie Jackson (two) all under contract for the next two seasons and it makes sense that they see this as their time to place a premium on winning. I don’t expect them to engage in reckless deals that put success at risk in the ensuing years – think along the lines of Brooklyn’s disastrous deal with Boston for aging Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce – but if the opportunity to enhance the chances of success today comes along I would expect management and ownership to be aggressive. So “win now,” yes, but not “win at all costs.”

Gavin (Grand Rapids, Mich.): With so many strong teams this year, should the Pistons dump cap and tank so they can make a splash in free agency and draft a very talented player? Maybe even try to trade for a second high pick to build around Andre Drummond? Zion Williamson/R.J. Barrett/Cam Reddish and Andre would be insane. Is it totally impossible? Also, they have the Duke connection with Kennard.

Langlois: Ed Stefanski said if Tom Gores had told him he was interested in tearing the roster down and seeking high draft picks – tanking, in other words – he wouldn’t have been interested in the job that has placed him atop Pistons basketball operations. That has never been Gores’ intent and it’s all you really need to know to answer your questions. It’s not happening. But it’s an especially curious desire at this juncture. Even that segment of Pistons fans that weren’t especially enthusiastic about the Blake Griffin trade interpreted it as a signal of intent by ownership/management to try to maximize the present with a Griffin/Drummond/Reggie Jackson core and a reasonably deep and young roster around them. It wasn’t a reckless move because the Pistons only parted with one No. 1 pick and had a number of young players – Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson, Luke Kennard – still in the fold. But it was clearly not the move of a team that would, a few months later, double back and go in the opposite direction. Also, positing that “so many strong teams this year” argues for a rebuilding seems off when most observers see an Eastern Conference without LeBron James for the first time in 15 years as liberating for Cleveland’s competitors. And, not for nothing, you’re putting a ton of faith in a bunch of Duke freshmen who might be good NBA prospects but are a long way from earning consensus opinion as generational talents that instantly transform a franchise’s fortunes. If you’re asking me if any one of them will have a cumulative career to exceed Griffin’s trajectory, I’d guess no.

Paul (@paulclauson): I feel like Reggie Bullock’s value to this team has been completely overlooked by management. With so many assets tied up in marginal bench pieces (Leuer and Galloway, namely), will we be able to find enough cap room to re-sign him?

Langlois: The Pistons have two potential starters, Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock, who’ll be up for new contracts next summer. Johnson, assuming the Pistons extend a qualifying offer, will be a restricted free agent. That gives the Pistons significant leverage in retaining him. Bullock will be an unrestricted free agent. Barring other roster moves, the Pistons will have difficulty retaining both players. But that’s a long way off. The Pistons could make moves at or before the trade deadline and, more likely, after the season and before free agency opens next July to move contracts and create the space necessary to retain both if that’s their desired course. When you say you feel like Bullock’s value has been “completely overlooked by management,” I’m not sure what gives you that impression. Given Dwane Casey’s stated desire to fashion a more frequent and proficient 3-point attack, Bullock would seem to be front and center in their plans. Giving Casey and Ed Stefanski a season to see how players develop and the pieces fit seems prudent before determining priorities for 2019-20 and beyond.