Pistons Mailbag - September 19, 2018

With training camp set to open on Tuesday, the first preseason game in two weeks and the first regular-season game in four weeks, the 2018-19 season is getting a lot nearer in the rear-view mirror – and that means plenty of things to chew on in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Kooobear (@kooobear): Health wise, what is the status of the roster – specifically Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Jon Leuer?





Langlois: Griffin is ready for training camp after a full off-season. Jackson was limited in his work as he continued to rehabilitate the torn ligaments in his ankle from last season. He says the ankle feels good now and he’s cutting as freely as he was before the Dec. 26 injury that cost him nearly three months last season. He said the organization is being cautious and he’s taking it day by day, uncertain exactly how much he’ll be permitted to do when camp opens on Tuesday. They’ll be cautious – not out of concern for the ankle, but to prevent muscle strains easily caused by throwing someone into the mix with athletes who’ve had full off-season regimens to prepare for training camp’s challenges. Leuer’s status for training camp is still unclear. He underwent surgery to repair cartilage damage in his right knee in early August. We’ll get an update on Leuer, I suspect, and perhaps a little more on Jackson, on Monday at media day. Training camp opens on Tuesday at the University of Michigan’s Crisler Center.



Shaun (@greatmurbinski): Can the nucleus of Drummond and Griffin win a championship in the era of super teams?





Langlois: Worth expanding that question to ask if anyone but Golden State can win a championship as long as the Warriors remain healthy and intact. I don’t know the answer to that, but I also know that things happen and if Golden State slips a little then opportunities arise for others. I don’t think anyone at this point of the 2003-04 season would have predicted a Pistons title. Not many gave them much of a chance even after they advanced to the NBA Finals against a Lakers team with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant at the height of their powers. Good health, good luck, a strong response to a new coach who arrives with impressive credentials, a step forward from a number of young players the new coaching staff believes has more to give than they’ve shown, maybe a move or two around the trade deadline and … who knows?



John (Port Huron, Mich.): Will the Pistons have an open practice this year like they used to? I used to always bring my son to it every year.





Langlois: Stay tuned. You’ll hear some news on this soon. Training camp opens in Ann Arbor on Tuesday and runs through Saturday.



Ian (Westland, Mich.): Maybe under Casey we can get Glenn Robinson III’s 3-pointers way up and he can be the 3-and-D at small forward and average 15 points a game.





Langlois: Dwane Casey’s high on Robinson and said he views him as a starter – but he also views Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock as starters and believes Luke Kennard is near their level. Obviously, only two of them will start. How the minutes get carved up among the four will depend on how each one performs, obviously, but also on how Casey perceives the mix. He wants to strike a balance between offense and defense while putting enough shooting out with the first unit to complement Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. He also wants to have a second unit that plays with energy and changes the texture of games. My best guess is Bullock and Johnson start with Robinson and Kennard off the bench. But it wouldn’t qualify as terribly surprising if the mix is any combination of those four. That 15-point threshold isn’t easy to reach. Griffin, Drummond and Jackson can get there. If there’s a fourth, I’d vote for Reggie Bullock at this point. Will anyone else get enough shots or enough minutes to approach 15 points? We’ll have to see how Casey’s offense functions and how he allots minutes to know any more.



Aviationut1977 (@LionsFan1977): Will Drummond be shooting the three this year? I’ve seen he’s been working on it.





Langlois: Dwane Casey addressed this question in Part I of the Q&A I did with him, posted to Pistons.com on Tuesday. Bottom line, he won’t be discouraged from taking wide-open threes but he’ll be reminded early and often that it can’t detract from the things he does best. “That’s the carrot. That’s the key. In my experience with other big men like that – went through it with (Jonas) Valanciunas in Toronto – of him not losing his inside presence, his protecting the rim, his guarding the lane, getting back in transition, running the floor, all those things. Before you can think about shooting the three you’ve got to do all of these first. Those are your day job,” Casey said as part of his response.



Philip (Negaunee, Mich.): What will the hiring of Sammy Gelfand from Golden State mean for the Pistons? How will he be used?





Langlois: Gelfand’s primary responsibility will be working with the analytics department, under the hand of assistant general manager Sachin Gupta, and tailoring the information in the most useful and digestible forms to Dwane Casey. He’ll be attached to the coaching staff, Casey said, and will be behind the bench during games so that he can offer real-time input. Most of his contributions will come in game preparation as it applies to both the Pistons and the opposition. Casey said he had a strong relationship with the analytics department in Toronto and had a person in place who filled a role similar to the one Gelfand will fill for him with the Pistons.



Michael (@elchapojr2003): Should they blow up the team and start rebuilding if the Pistons don’t make the playoffs?





Langlois: The first rule of front offices is to be prepared for anything but never make a decision before it has to be made. Whatever happens over 82 games, Ed Stefanski and his team will sit down when it’s over and do the same honest self-assessment that every soundly run organization conducts at season’s end. If they fail to make the playoffs, it will be important to identify the shortcomings. Was it due to one overriding factor? Was it something the organization had a reasonable chance to influence or was it something largely beyond its control? You can’t issue a blanket statement that a failure to make the playoffs would necessarily mean sweeping organizational changes without understanding what caused the shortcoming.



Arthur (@Detcookieman74): Players to watch – Zaza Pachulia and Reggie Bullock. Will they be the blocks the Pistons need to get to the playoffs and where will their minutes come to be productive in a Dwane Casey team with Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin?





Langlois: Bullock established himself as a solid or better NBA starter last season – it was the best development within the Pistons roster over the course of the season – and he goes into training camp as the clear favorite to start at shooting guard. Pachulia’s role is less certain. The Pistons have a five-man frontcourt with Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin as the everyday staples. They’ll play 30-plus minutes apiece and Griffin is likely to play some of his minutes at center. How many he plays there will factor in how big Pachulia’s role will be. How much the Pistons get from Henry Ellenson and Jon Leuer will also influence how many minutes the Pistons can afford to use Griffin at center. But so will how often Casey uses Stanley Johnson at power forward and that, in turn, will be partially determined by how prominent a role Glenn Robinson III can claim. Casey, to a greater extent than most coaches, isn’t beholden to traditional positional pigeon-holing. So this is all interconnected with the ultimate aim of putting functional five-man playing groups together and getting the most minutes out of their best players. Casey sometimes used three point guards together (Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Vleet, Delon Wright) in Toronto in a unit with DeMar DeRozan at power forward. I think you could see a lineup with Reggie Jackson or Ish Smith, Luke Kennard, Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson with Drummond or Griffin.



Al (Wolverine Lake, Mich.): I read in your Q&A with Dwane Casey that the Pistons have an “unprecedented” amount of player development coaches. Can you tell us who makes up that part of the coaching staff?





Langlois: Tim Grgurich won’t be simply a player development coach – Dwane Casey, who considers Grgurich a mentor, will use him in every aspect of coaching – but surely he will be a significant influence on player development. Think of Grgurich as not only a player development coach but as a coach of the player development coaching staff. The two people Casey brought with him from Toronto, D.J. Bakker and J.D. DuBois, are part of the player development staff as well as Bryston Williams, who was a part of the Memphis organization from where Ed Stefanski was hired.