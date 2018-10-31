Pistons Mailbag - October 31, 2018

With a 4-2 record, the Pistons are on track over the NBA season’s first two weeks. What’s the key to maintaining their standing? What about the wing positions with Luke Kennard’s injury, Bruce Brown’s surprising contributions and shooting struggles from other key players? Pull up a chair – it’s the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Joseph (@JosephDandronMI): What’s your key for the Pistons getting into the playoffs and being higher than the No. 8 seed?

Langlois: Win games they should win. I don’t mean that to sound flip, either. They have to win more than their share of games that come down to the last five minutes. They have to win more often than not in situations like they’ll face tonight in Brooklyn. It’s a back to back against a team that didn’t play last night and they’re on the road in a building where the Pistons have had some sluggish performances over the years. But the Nets, though improved, are likely a lottery team again. The Pistons have to win more games like that than they lose. When you have a healthy Blake Griffin, that gives you an edge over the other guys in a significant number of games. His ability to both draw double teams (or the more sophisticated versions of such involving multiple players hedging toward him to keep him guessing) and exploit them is a weapon the Pistons haven’t had for a very long time. Mental toughness underpins all of that. The Pistons first have to put themselves in position to win those games and that requires a necessary focus and determination to do all the things that go into winning – from digesting the scouting report to getting in all the individual work to maintaining proper conditioning and nutritional discipline. The Pistons believe in their playoff viability, but you have to assume that there are many teams in the East in a similar position. Whoever stays healthiest and stays the most mentally focused will emerge more clearly than others from that large middle class in the East.

Kumar (Troy, Mich.): Bruce Brown was picked a few spots behind Khyri Thomas. Both are known for their defense. What does Dwane Casey see in Brown and not in Thomas to be giving Brown playing time?

Langlois: The biggest difference is that Brown got a jump on Thomas by being healthy this summer while Thomas nursed a hamstring injury that cropped up in Summer League. Brown’s greater size might give him the added edge of being able to guard an additional position than Thomas and then there’s his ability to play point guard, something probably not in Thomas’ tool box. But Thomas is healthy now and I would expect he’s going to start spending some time in Grand Rapids, perhaps as soon as this weekend when the G League season opens. The Pistons remain as high on Thomas as when they drafted him for his defensive tenacity and his potential as a scorer.

Bob (Albany, Oregon): As great as Blake Griffin was against Philadelphia, Ish Smith was also very impressive. With those two manning point guard duties, Reggie Jackson also has been effective and looks better defensively. The team needs more out of Stanley Johnson and Luke Kennard, but the season is now officially exciting.

Langlois: Just when they started to get the Kennard they expected, he hurt his shoulder against Cleveland and will miss some extended time, perhaps a month. That hurts. He looked assertive that night on both ends for the first time. Kennard is too gifted offensively to have any long-term concerns about his ability to help. What heights he’ll reach remains an open question, but Kennard will be part of the mix when he gets back. Johnson took a step forward against Boston in the home loss on Saturday and, though he was guilty of six turnovers in the return match at Boston, I thought he played with a force that always marks his better outings. There’s still an element of Johnson’s game that needs refinement, but there’s something about the bravado he plays with that’s important to the Pistons. I also will be curious to see if Reggie Bullock’s three late triples in the comeback that fell short at Boston jump starts him after his early-season shooting slump.

Marvin (@mmmikal): It appears as if Dwane Casey and the front office have given up on Henry Ellenson. Is there talk of trading him with some other pieces before the trade deadline?

Langlois: If they just came to the decision on not picking up his option – and there was evaluation ongoing as late as Tuesday morning – then it’s fair to guess they haven’t actively discussed trading him just yet. I’m not sure what his trade value would be. Teams would be going off of the handful of games he played in meaningful situations early last season, the cameos he’s gotten in late-game blowouts and his record in the G League. And on that latter score, the Pistons didn’t get him to Grand Rapids nearly enough last season, when it could have benefited him, because they felt shorthanded once Jon Leuer suffered what became a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 31 – exactly a year ago.

Arthur (@Detcookieman74): Do you think small forward will just be a season-long problem for the Pistons or do they trade for an upgrade or just ride with the tweeners?

Langlois: We’re six games in and they’re 4-2 despite having played half their games against two teams regarded as favorites for home-court advantage in the playoffs. I’d say it’s a little early to label small forward a season-long problem just yet. We’ve used this forum for at least two years to contend that Stanley Johnson is a reliable – not elite, perhaps not even league average, but better than 29 percent – 3-point shot away from being a net plus. Even if he’s not a prolific shooter, he can have a positive impact on a unit that’s always going to feature heavy doses of Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond with a proven shooter like Reggie Bullock (and Luke Kennard, when he returns) playing off of them. Langston Galloway and Glenn Robinson III give Casey two other options on the wing and he’s a fan of Bruce Brown, who flashed his tenacity with 10 hard-work points against Boston on Tuesday, for his potential as an elite on-ball defender. So they’re going to ride with what they have for the foreseeable future with the caveat that things can change in a hurry in the NBA.

Blakedre Griffmond (@RudonGayward): It seems like we can’t retain all of our wings without going over the tax line. Do you think it’s more likely we pay the tax, trade Jon Leuer and Langston Galloway or lose Stanley Johnson, Reggie Bullock and Glenn Robinson III?

Langlois: It’s simply too early for the front office to sit down and make those decisions. They’ve got 76 more regular-season games – and, they hope, the playoffs – to weigh the evidence and their options. And how this season goes, of course, will play a large role in shaping their decisions. Keep in mind that there’s no commitment to paying luxury tax made in July. Even if the Pistons were to go over the tax line next summer, they would have until the February 2020 trade deadline to make moves that get them under the line. But it would be an unusual step for a team not clearly a championship contender to commit to contracts that push them well into tax territory in the summer. We can’t know how close the Pistons view themselves to legitimate championship contention eight months before free agency opens – and more than five months before the regular season ends.

Shaun (@greatmurbinski): When will the Josh Smith dead money nightmare finally be over?

Langlois: They’ve got this season and one more with him on the books for $5.3 million. They stretched his contract, which allows teams to spread the cap hit over two times the remaining length of the contract plus one year. They waived him in December 2014 but were obligated to pay out the final year of his 2014-15 salary, then were able to stretch the final two years of his original five-year contract out over five years – two times two plus one. Fair to say that’s the worst free-agent signing in Pistons history, though the Ben Gordon and Charlie Villanueva deals also proved costly.

Ken (Baton Rouge, La.): I think we should still be in heavy pursuit of Jimmy Butler. I think a package of Reggie Bullock, Reggie Jackson, Henry Ellenson and the No. 1 pick should do it.

Langlois: Last week ESPN reported that Houston is willing to part with four No. 1 picks for Butler and if that’s true it’s going to be tough for the Pistons to top an offer. And keep in mind the Pistons can’t include their 2019 No. 1 pick after trading their ’18 pick as part of the haul for Blake Griffin. But let’s say Minnesota preferred your package to anything else available. Could the Pistons part with their starting point guard and leave that position to Ish Smith, Jose Calderon and whatever move the Pistons would make in adding two other players to get back to a full 15-player roster? Given that they’re running so much of their offense through Griffin now, maybe they could afford to make Jackson a part of that deal. The Pistons would then have to weigh the risk-reward ratio of giving up value for a player headed for free agency – and a player with demonstrated willingness to throw a locker room into turmoil. You can’t make a trade for Butler in a vacuum; you have to determine what frame of mind he’d bring to the job. The signals Butler’s agent sends figure to go a long way in shaping the number of teams that might be willing to bet on themselves in Butler’s free agency. I suspect Houston has been given a favorable indication in that regard.

Ian (Westland, Mich.): Would you trade Andre Drummond for Jimmy Butler?

Langlois: Let’s start with this: That’s not a trade that makes a ton of sense for Minnesota. If the Timberwolves are trading Jimmy Butler, then it’s clear they’re building around Karl-Anthony Towns – and that’s been the consensus interpretation of Minnesota’s intentions all along. I don’t see Drummond and Towns spending much time together, so an offer of Drummond might intrigue Minnesota – if Miami’s best piece being offered was Josh Richardson, as was reported, then a Drummond offer starts nearer the goal line than that – but ultimately probably doesn’t work. The Pistons would also be left imbalanced by that deal, no matter how appealing a lineup that includes Butler and Blake Griffin might appear. And that’s the reality of your proposal – non-starter for Minnesota, in all likelihood, because it leaves the Timberwolves with a lopsided roster and in need of another move or two. Unless Minnesota’s ownership sends a different signal than it’s been broadcasting so far, the intent there is still to field a winning team now and Butler – if he’s not going to be part of it – has to bring back pieces that fit with Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague and what would remain. Perhaps Drummond as part of a three-team trade works. Drummond can opt out after the 2019-20 season and the expectation is that he likely will to sign another long-term deal. So you’d be trading what’s left of this season for nearly two full seasons of Drummond. Worthwhile gamble? Tough call. It would leave the Pistons with Zaza Pachulia, Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson as big men along with Griffin. You’d have to think that necessitates another move for the Pistons.