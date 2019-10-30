Pistons Mailbag - October 30, 2019

What’s the word on Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson and how do the Pistons cope without until they return? We get to that in this week’s Christian Wood-heavy edition of Pistons Mailbag.



J.R. Swish (@swish_jose): Will there be any experimentation with different lineups? If so, how?





Langlois: After three games and three sputtering offensive outings from the depleted first unit, Dwane Casey dipped into his bench unit’s offensive firepower to stick Luke Kennard in the starting lineup for game four. He hoped not to have to tinker before Blake Griffin returned, but when Reggie Jackson also went out it became clearer that the starters needed more firepower. But Casey said there might not be a “normal” starting lineup while Griffin and Jackson are out. “Until we get everybody back, all lineups are going to be fluid,” he said. “A lot of it according to matchups. It’ll be a mixed bag until we get our group back whole again.”



O11APIDE (@O11APIDE): What is Blake Griffin’s injury status and when is he predicted to come back?





Langlois: There has been no timeline offered since the announcement last week that Griffin was being treated for hamstring and posterior knee soreness on the same leg, left, that forced him out of the lineup late last season and required postseason knee surgery. They said they’ll re-evaluate him in the first week of November, which means the re-evaluation could come as soon as Friday. Griffin traveled with the Pistons on their current trip that takes them to Toronto and Chicago, though not with the expectation that he would be available for either game; rather, it was to have access to the training and support staff to aid his rehabilitation.



SNORE (@YKBKS): Why on earth did coach Casey bench Christian Wood when he was so hot? After touting “it’s not who starts, it’s who finishes,” we didn’t win that game – we survived.





Langlois: Dwane Casey said they wanted to avoid putting Wood in a matchup with Domantas Sabonis, a powerful interior scorer. In a game with points coming at a premium, Casey was more comfortable with Markieff Morris, a considerably stronger player, holding his ground against Sabonis. Casey said he’ll remain judicious in his matchups for Wood for the time being, avoiding players like Sabonis or hybrid forwards who are comfortable coming off of screens. And “surviving” is a worthwhile goal while Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson are out. The Pistons need to tread water and win games to keep themselves within contact of the playoff field while missing two starters. Wood played 21 minutes against Indiana. That’s a pretty good run for a guy who is still finding his way in the NBA after bouncing through four franchises before landing with the Pistons. Points and rebounds are obviously important and Wood is a natural scorer and instinctive rebounder, but Casey also saw defensive lapses that caused a first-half lead to dwindle.



Adam (St. Petersburgh, Fla.): For the really important Christian Wood question – can the Pistons afford to re-sign him next summer?





Langlois: They’ll have his Early Bird Rights, which gives them some protection. They can also use cap space to sign him. If they’re under the cap but not by more than the full mid-level exception, they could also use the full MLE to sign Wood. Is it possible another team would offer more than that? That’s a long way off.



Mark Careeey (@liduponmyhead): With Christian Wood playing out of his mind and fitting nicely alongside Andre Drummond, do you see Dwane Casey pushing him into the starting lineup to get Markieff Morris back to his natural bench brigade position? Frazier, Luke, Snell, Wood and Dre to start with D-Rose, Bruce, Keif off of the bench until Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin return.





Langlois: Well, based on what Casey said about keeping the lineup fluid until Griffin and Jackson get back, anything is possible on a game-by-game basis. As a general rule, though, it doesn’t seem very likely that Wood would draw starts based on Casey’s description of the types of matchups he’s looking to avoid with Wood. As for Wood’s fit next to Drummond, maybe. If he’s really progressed as a 3-point shooter – the 3 for 3 against Indiana was encouraging – then it would be a more compatible combination. But Wood is effective at Drummond’s strength of rolling to the rim and presenting himself as a lob target, too, and there isn’t room for both of them to do that. Drummond’s defender isn’t going to respect the threat of a 3-point shot from him to give that type of room for Wood to operate.



Lucius (@nero_from_rzym): After the second game with Indiana, seeing how Christian Wood played, do you think that we are looking for a potential Thon Maker trade?





Langlois: It’s not like the Pistons have a surplus of big men. The injury to Blake Griffin means all four interior players – Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris, Christian Wood and Thon Maker – are likely rotation pieces every night at the moment. Griffin’s return probably doesn’t alter the equation much, either. They know they’ll again be one injury away from needing all four. Maker’s trade value is probably limited at the moment, regardless of Pistons intent.



Evanish (@Evanish1204): If Casey decides to move Wood up in the rotation, how is this going to affect Thon Maker when Blake gets back? As of now, are the Pistons more likely to pull off a couple of moves like the Raptors did last year or are they going to try for smaller deals?





Langlois: There won’t be room for both in the rotation as a matter of routine. It could be that Casey uses them situationally as the fourth piece of the big man rotation – Wood when the offense might need a jolt, Maker when the Pistons are protecting a lead, perhaps. If you’re referencing Toronto’s trade for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, no, I don’t see anything approaching a deal of that magnitude on the horizon. How often do top-five players come available during the season? How many teams have the ammunition to cobble a winning package together? No, that’s not realistic.



Kierath Taplin (@KierathTaplin): How do you feel Thon Maker is doing truly? Does Christian Wood deserve his minutes or are they just two different kinds of players that will both help the rotation?





Langlois: He’s a serviceable backup big man. I think there is evidence that he is more stout this season and that his hands are improved. There hasn’t been enough to go on yet to judge any more than that. Wood certainly has a knack for putting up points and rebounds and those are rare and valuable attributes. If he can round off the rough edges of his game, there’s a chance he becomes a critical contributor. The signs are promising, but let’s see how the first 20 games or so unfold before we reach any consensus on the certainty of his value.



Duke Billingslea (@neon3853): It looks like there’s an opening at the backup small forward spot. Could Sekou Doumbouya get time there once he is activated?





Langlois: Is there really, though? Tony Snell is the starter and Dwane Casey is going to use Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway in the wing rotation. If there’s a next man up, it’s Svi Mykhailiuk. Doumbouya just came out of concussion protocol after missing more than a week. He’s going to get his feet wet in Grand Rapids pretty soon from all indications. That’s the first step for him. Where he goes from there depends on how it goes for him with the Drive in the G League. I’ve maintained from day one that it’s unlikely Doumbouya – who doesn’t turn 19 until Dec. 23 and would be the second-youngest player on the rosters of both Michigan and Michigan State – plays a meaningful role for at least the first half of the season. Beyond that, we’ll see how it goes.



Gilbert (Indianapolis, Ind.): Without Blake Griffin, adjustments need to be made to the starting lineup to add more offense. They faced this issue vs. the Bucks in the playoffs. Luke Kennard should be inserted into the starting lineup.





Langlois: Dwane Casey agreed with you. Luke Kennard started against Indiana in Monday’s win. He’ll probably remain in the starting lineup at least until Griffin returns.



aTROLLwithBlades (@TROLLwithBlades): During Reggie Jackson’s absence would there be a chance of seeing Luke Kennard as the starting point guard like the Franklin High days? That could give us a scoring boost if he can fit in defensively while Tim Frazier plays shooting guard with Derrick Rose as point guard.





Langlois: Kennard isn’t a point guard. You could play him there, I suppose, but you’d be tasking him with responsibilities – getting the ball up the court, defending at point guard – that wouldn’t play to his strengths or to the Pistons’ welfare. Kennard has keen pick-and-roll ability and they put him in positions to utilize it, but that’s different than being responsible for getting a team into its half-court offense and orchestrating every possession. Playmaking is a shared responsibility and Kennard can certainly occupy more than his 20 percent share of ballhandling and playmaking no matter which set of teammates he’s surrounded by, but you’d be doing him a disservice by asking him to play point guard in a conventional sense. As for Derrick Rose, if you’re going to play him at shooting guard – and that’s a reasonable use of Rose’s attacking skills – then you can pair him with Bruce Brown, who’s capable of both getting the ball up court and defending point guards. Rose is going to have the ball in his hands no matter if he’s at the point or at shooting guard. Frazier’s a point guard and only a point guard. At his size, you can’t really ask him to defend any other position.



Ben (@brgulker): The first three games haven’t been good to Bruce Brown. Is anything happening in practices that should give us hope he’s improved offensively from a season ago? Right now his good defense doesn’t make up for his poor offensive output.





Langlois: Well, he hit 3 of 3 from the 3-point arc in Monday’s win, so that was encouraging. He’s been too turnover prone so far, but it’s probably a sample-size blip. Caveats about Summer League apply, but I thought his comfort level at point guard in Las Vegas was outstanding and surprising and leads me to believe he’ll eventually be an effective pick-and-roll operator if he’s in lineups that ask such of him. One good game from the 3-point arc isn’t going to change most scouting reports on him, but two or three more like that might. And if Brown shows he can be a respectable 3-point shooter – not necessarily 35 percent but north of 30, at least – then his strength and quickness will make him a functional offensive player.



James Vos (@JamesVos): What happened to Summer League and preseason Bruce Brown? I was optimistic he’d be more aggressive on offense this season. Secondary question: Is he really an elite defender? He got worked by Trae Young.





Langlois: Trae Young is going to work a lot of people if he’s going to make 32-footers with regularity. As for Summer League Bruce Brown, but for the true phenoms improvement in the NBA comes incrementally. I maintain that it was meaningful that he led Summer League in assists by more than two per game, but it wasn’t realistic to think it meant he was ready to run NBA offenses full-time. Dwane Casey still expects his future to be at point guard. If that’s so, it probably will start with gradually expanding his role within the offense, likely by giving him a possession here or there as the pick-and-roll ballhandler. Is he an elite defender? Maybe not just yet because that entails a consistency and versatility that only comes with experience and familiarity with NBA personnel that no second-year player would likely possess. But the makeup to become an elite defender is certainly there.